Portable Spectrometers Market – Opportunity Assessment 2024

Portable spectrometer market is demand is increased by the factors such as compactness and portability, fast and accurate, cable free, and others.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — The study of interactions between light and matter and the reactions and measurements of radiation intensity and wavelength is called spectrometry. A spectrometer is a tool commonly used by astronomers. It splits the light collected by a telescope into its colors, which enables astronomers to see the details in the light from space.

The spectrometer has various applications such as monitoring dissolved oxygen content in freshwater and marine ecosystems, studying spectral emission lines of distant galaxies, characterization of proteins, space exploration, the respiratory gas analysis in hospitals, and others. The portable quality of the portable spectrometer makes it easy to be handled during its use.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into the optical spectrometer, mass spectrometer, fluorescence spectrometer, high-resolution spectrometer, and others. On the basis of application, it is classified into nanotechnology, materials chemistry, drug discovery, life sciences, forensic science, environmental testing, and others.

The key players operating in the market include Anton Paar GmbH, Bruker, Hitachi, Ltd., PerkinElmer, Metrohm AG, Oxford Instruments plc, ABB, Andor Technology Ltd, Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, and Renishaw plc.

Portable Spectrometers Market Key Segments:

By Type

-Optical Spectrometer

-Mass Spectrometer

-Fluorescence Spectrometer

-High-resolution Spectrometer

-Others

By Application

-Nanotechnology

-Materials chemistry

-Drug discovery

-Life sciences

-Forensic science

-Environmental testing

-Others

