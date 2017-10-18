Public Access Bleed Control Devices Made Simple for Untrained Civilians

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Recent Events have shown a need for more public awareness on how to treat victims of life threatening injuries. S.T.A.T. Medical Devices aims to achieve more public knowledge and awareness on this issue.

With an increase of Mass Casualty Incidents and Active Shooter situations on the rise, S.T.A.T. Medical Devices LLC has developed a tourniquet system that can treat upwards of 10 casualties in 60 seconds by untrained civilians during unexpected MCI situations.

S.T.A.T. Medical Devices main objective is to develop live saving medical devices that are simple and intuitive, so that the public could be more prepared in case of a Mass Casualty Incident and lower the fatality rate of preventable deaths in today’s modern society.

S.T.A.T. Tourniquet comes with a self-counting timer, and can be used on adults, pediatrics, and K9’s limbs, as small as 20mm with an application time of 5 seconds, allowing first responders to treat upwards of 10-12 casualties in 1 minute during the event of an Active Shooter or MCI situation. What makes S.T.A.T. Tourniquet more unique then some of its other competition is that it can be preloaded onto a carabiner and secured almost anywhere.

“S.T.A.T. offers 25 and 50 preloaded tourniquets on every carabiner so First Responders can grab and go into a hasty situation and have to treat more than 500 victims, something that has never really been seen until recently, on or off the battlefield,” explains Michael Dimino,of S.T.A.T. Medical Devices.

S.T.A.T. Medical Devices assembles and manufactures Public Access kits for use in shopping malls, airports, public venues, corporate offices, and school systems. Given these simple user-friendly kits, it makes it ideal for anyone who has little to no prior training during a real-life or death situation.

