RK Logistics Group Launches New Brand, Website

New branding and website for CA-based 3PL provider reflects the logistics company's emerging position as a supply-chain innovator.

RK Logistics Group, the Silicon Valley's leading provider of third-party logistics (3PL) services, today announced the launch of an updated brand and new website, to better reflect the company's high-value service model and full-spectrum supply chain management capabilities.

According to Rod Kalune, RK's Founder and CEO, the updated logo, new website and collateral materials convey RK’s emergence as an innovator and trusted provider of comprehensive logistics solutions. “RK Logistics has flourished for over 30 years by delivering the sophisticated services high tech and global companies require, while retaining the relationship focus and agility of a family-owned business,” he noted.



“Our new trademarked 3PL+ logo reflects the company's ongoing commitment to expand capabilities and exceed expectations in response to customer needs.”

Those enhanced services include Silicon Valley’s only general use Foreign Trade Zone, secured warehousing, computerized inventory management for parts, components and finished goods, and light manufacturing such as pre-assembly and kitting.

In addition, RK Logistics is a California Board of Pharmacy-certified 3PL, which means the company's facilities and operations meet or exceed the state’s requirements for handling medical devices, controlled substances and sensitive diagnostic equipment for pharmaceutical and high-value biomedical device firms. Only two logistics companies in northern California, 16 in the state, and 35 in the entire U.S., have achieved this distinction.

RK is also an industry leader in adopting robotics-assisted order picking and fulfillment technologies, and creating special industry-specific programs, such as sequencing parts into lean production lines at automotive and technology equipment factories, and just-in-time (JIT) deliveries to construction sites.

Rock Magnan, RK Logistics President and COO, attributes the company's growth to going above and beyond client expectations with customized, high-touch yet cost-effective logistics management programs. “Our new 3PL+ service level sets a benchmark for the industry,” he said. “With our resources, culture and flexibility, we're uniquely structured to meet the exacting requirements of Silicon Valley companies for precise, efficient supply chain solutions.”

A privately-held minority business enterprise, RK Logistics Group has over 500 employees and is still growing. The recent addition of a 50,000 square-foot warehouse near RK’s headquarters in Fremont, CA brings the total to 14 supply chain operations in the San Francisco Bay Area representing over 800,000 square feet of customizable warehouse, distribution and order fulfillment capacity.

To find out how RK Logistics can create logistics solutions tailored to your company, call 800.821.7770 or visit http://www.rklogisticsgroup.com

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP — RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, order fulfillment and transportation services feature lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL Certifications, which is unique to a family-owned business. RK Logistics is also a certified minority business enterprise.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14816916.htm