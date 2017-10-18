RO Innovation Recognizes Best-In-Class Customer Advocacy Programs During the First Annual RO Sherpa Awards

The RO Sherpa Awards honor customer advocacy management excellence in 7 categories, including Best Customer Program Tech Stack and Best Advocacy Engagement Strategy
Denver, CO (PRWEB) October 18, 2017
RO Innovation, the leader in customer advocacy solutions that drive revenue, today announced the inaugural winners of the RO Sherpa Awards, who will be honored at the RO Elevate Customer Summit on October 25 in San Jose, California.
The RO Sherpa Awards identify and honor B2B companies with best-in-class customer advocacy programs leading the way in sales, marketing and customer success in the new B2B buying reality. Winners of these awards demonstrate marketing excellence, business impact and strategic value via the execution of the customer advocacy programs at their companies.
“The RO Sherpa Awards recognize visionary customer marketers and celebrate their incredible success in the new reality of B2B sales – that buyers have become more skeptical of sales and marketing messages and increasingly rely on their peers’ experiences to validate those messages and buying decisions. Peer-to-peer influence is the driving factor in today’s B2B purchase decisions,” says RO Innovation founder and CEO Jim Mooney. “The 2017 RO Sherpa winners have embraced this challenge and led the way in putting customer advocacy at the heart of their customer experience initiatives.”
A panel of marketing experts selected seven companies as winners, while the winner of the Best-In-Class Customer Advocacy Program category was determined by customer advocacy and engagement experts at SiriusDecisions, the leading global business-to-business research and advisory firm.
The inaugural 2017 RO Sherpa Awards winners are:
Outstanding Executive Leadership
Matt Young – Program Director, IBM Corporate Marketing & Communications – Client References – IBM
Exceptional Customer Advocacy Alignment
Adina Crossley – VP of Customer Advocacy – Apttus
James Lustenader – Customer Advocacy Manager – Apttus
Ai Ngueyn – Customer Advocacy Manager – Apttus
Innovative Feature Use
Lisa Matzdorff – Director, Customer Experience Program – Symantec Corporation
Most Valued Program
Carlos Gonzalez – Vice President, Customer Success Operations – Ceridian
Best Customer Program Tech Stack
Carlos Gonzalez – Vice President, Customer Success Operations – Ceridian
Best Advocate Engagement Strategy
Customer Marketing Team – Mary Ketter, Bria Jones and Johanna Larson – JDA Software
Most Improved Program
Barbara Thomas – Global Customer Advocacy Lead – Microsoft
Corinne Monty – Senior Director, Marketing Services – Microsoft
Nathan Warner – Senior Audience Manager, Integrated Marketing – Microsoft
Best-In-Class Customer Advocacy Program 2017
Apttus Customer Advocacy Team
RO Innovation will celebrate the first annual RO Sherpa Award winners during a formal presentation at San Jose’s Doubletree by Hilton on October 25, 2017 at the RO Elevate Customer Summit.
About RO Innovation
RO Innovation is the world’s leading customer advocacy management platform. It drives faster and more profitable sales by activating the right content and customer advocates at the right stage of the buyer’s journey, while providing real-time analytics on new revenue driven by customer advocacy. RO Innovation is a privately held company headquartered in Denver, Colo. Learn more at http://www.ROInnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @ROInnovation.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14808108.htm