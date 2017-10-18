Sensor Networks Inc. to Debut Innovative JAWS 2.0™ Retrieval Tool at ASNT Fall Conference in Nashville

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Sensor Networks, Inc.(SNI) is pleased to announce that it will launch JAWS 2.0™, the world’s first ruggedized, waterproof, motorized retrieval tool with integrated color camera and LED lighting, at this year’s ASNT Fall Conference in Nashville, TN on October 30 – November 2, 2017. JAWS 2.0™ is a product of SNI’s RVI Division and the result of over 25 years of experience in the specialized field of loose-parts retrieval tooling and know-how.

The JAWS 2.0™ tool is ~1.3” (33 mm) in diameter and 6.5” (165 mm) long and features interchangeable end-effectors that can open up to 2.75” (70 mm) wide, enabling it to grab and retrieve objects as heavy as a 4-lb. (1.6-kg) hammer. The tool's very short length allows it to navigate a 1.5D-radius elbow in a 4” (100 mm)-diameter schedule-40 pipe. JAWS 2.0™ comes with 50’ (15.2 m) of detachable cable (with a 100’ (30.4 m) option) and a small hand-held power supply/controller with an integral 2” (50 mm)-diagonal color-TV monitor.

The unique, patent-pending design of JAWS 2.0™ can be customized with several different end-effectors, including a fork-and-tine grabber, pliers, wire cutters, snares, magnets, and material-sampling cups. Various tool-delivery hardware (such as fiberglass poles, flexible and adjustable elbows, and a T-handle for rotational control of the tool) is also available.

In addition to introducing JAWS 2.0™, SNI will be exhibiting its three major product platforms at the ASNT Conference in Nashville: installed sensors, ultrasonic (UT) solutions, and remote visual inspection (RVI) products.

