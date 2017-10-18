Serenova Receives 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

CxEngage honored as innovative customer service technology and for improving the customer experience

Serenova, the most globally scalable contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, announced today that CxEngage has been named a 2017 Contact Center Technology Award winner. Presented by CUSTOMER magazine, the award honors vendors that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence as well as distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Earlier this year, Serenova continued CxEngage’s evolution with the introduction of Skylight for CxEngage – all-new, modern agent interface that delivers even more efficient service to customers and increases overall agent productivity. Skylight for CxEngage optimizes the agent desktop by reducing the number of applications an agent switches between and the number of clicks needed to complete the most common functions. By unifying these tools and processes into a single, seamless interface, agents can work faster and more efficiently than ever.

“With our redesigned agent experience combined with our ability to release new features 24×7 and support our customers globally, Serenova has created a contact center platform that keeps pace with our customers’ businesses —anywhere, anytime,” said Tom Schollmeyer, CEO of Serenova. “CxEngage continues to support and anticipate the needs of the enterprise contact center market with its innovative, intuitive and personalized technology. We’re honored to accept this recognition that validates the fact we have raised the bar across the contact center market by combining a proven, enterprise-grade cloud contact center platform with a user-centric design.”

CxEngage was built from the ground up to completely change and simplify how the contact center is delivered in the enterprise and to ultimately, redefine the customer experience. Built to run on cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), CxEngage provides unparalleled scalability to solve for complex global deployments, and its command and control architecture is a truly disruptive technological advantage that is unavailable anywhere else in the market. It is designed so that calls never leave the local region allowing businesses to realize a significantly improved call quality and reduction in telecommunications costs.

“Congratulations to Serenova for being awarded a 2017 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award. CxEngage has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

About Serenova



Serenova simplifies every aspect of the customer experience, from front office to back, to make life easier for you, your customers and your employees. The world’s most passionate, customer-focused brands achieve brighter interactions, deeper insights, and more meaningful outcomes with Serenova’s always-on, highly secure, true multi-tenant and instantly scalable Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform, CxEngage. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Serenova has operations in California, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Learn more at http://www.serenova.com. For live updates, follow @SerenovaShine.

