Shape Measuring Devices Market Plan, Supply and Revenue to 2023

Shape Measuring Devices are used to measure the physical quantities such as roughness, thickness, length, breadth, and others, of the real-world objects in physical science, quality assurance, and engineering sector.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — A shape measuring device is an optical measuring device that uses a method called light-section and includes a projection unit. It is configured to project a predetermined pattern such as slit light onto an object to be measured. It is used to measure the physical quantities such as roughness, thickness, length, breadth, and others, of the real-world objects in physical science, quality assurance, and engineering sector.

Shape measurement helps reveal the minute defects and imperfection on the surface such as burrs, scratches, and others and also the indentation on the surface of the products. The growth in demand for shape measurement devices for industrial purposes such as PET & preform for inspection of the shape of the PET bottles, and others fuel the market growth for the shape measuring device market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into optical, 3D, and others. On the basis of application, the market is classified into cutting edge, cutting tool, industrial, others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Alicona Imaging, HORIBA Scientific, Malvern Instruments, Retsch, Alpa srl, Clemex Technologies inc., Scantron, Styku, Smart Vision, and Obishi Keiki Seisakusho Co.

Shape Measuring Devices Market Key Segments:

By Type

-Optical

-3D

-Others

By Application

-Cutting Edge

-Cutting Tool

-Industrial

-Others

