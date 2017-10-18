Specialty Insurance Market to Reach 279.97 Billion USD by 2022 with CAGR of 5.35%

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global specialty insurance Market.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/17/2017 — This report on the global Specialty insurance market provides analysis for the period 2016–2022. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global Specialty insurance market growth during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in the driving the global Specialty insurance market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) and volume estimates (in thousand Units), across different geographies. The report also covers segment wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study.

The specialty insurance is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% from 204.73 billion USD in 2016 to reach 279.97 billion USD by 2022 in global market. The specialty insurance market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty four manufacturers accounts about 34% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end specialty insurance mainly comes from USA and Europe.

The major players in global market include

UnitedHealthcare

AXA

Allianz

AIG

Tokio Marine

ACE&Chubb

China Life

XL Group

Argo Group

PICC

Munich Re

Hanover Insurance

Nationwide

CPIC

Assurant

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Zurich

Hudson

Ironshore

Hiscox

Manulife

RenaissanceRe Holdings

Mapfre

Selective Insurance

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue, market share and growth rate of Specialty Insurance for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

North America

Europe

Japan

China

India

On the basis of product, the Specialty Insurance market is primarily split into

Life Insurance

Property Insurance

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Commercial

Personal

