SphereCon 2017 to take place in Kiev (Ukraine), a conference uniting Ruby on Rails, Go, software developers and designers

Ruby on Rails, Go, front-end and back-end developers, along with UX/UI designers from around the world will gather at Sphere Software’s annual SphereCon on October 28, 2017 to network and gain best-practice insights from Sphere experts. This free event will take place at Interia’s conference hall located at Volodymyrska St, 49a, Kiev.

With Ruby and Go constantly evolving as premiere programming languages, the need to discuss and network about its changes increases. This prompted Sphere Software and its CEO Leon Ginsburg to incept SphereCon as a way for developers to gather for a free, one-day conference that supports discussion around these programs.

“We organized SphereCon to share our knowledge and educate the development community on how to build scalable software products that can work in high-load, demanding environments, ” said Leon Ginsburg. “At Sphere, we develop scalable products for a wide range of companies — and it's important to share this expertise with the community because it’ll give developers a competitive advantage in the long run.”

Contributing expertise to the software development ecosystem has been a core principle for Sphere Software since it started in 2005. Sphere Software does this through conferences, open source projects, blogs, case studies, knowledge sessions, Sphere academy, and developing their own products.

“As a developer, you should always be looking to fine-tune your expertise in programming languages,” Ginsburg added. “It not only makes you more marketable, but makes you more versatile as a developer. SphereCon is a great opportunity to connect with other developers, and allow them to expand their professional network.”

SphereCon will feature the following speakers:

Artur Koshtei – A back-end Web developer at Gett.com, with a passion for technology and complex problem solving. Artur will concentrate on techniques and solutions that helped Gett to increase system stability in http calls, caching, and more.

Ilya Biin – Ilya is a Golang expert at Gett.com, with 10+ years of experience in design, architecture, development, testing, and implementation of applications. He will discuss rapid Web development and multitasking using Go versus Ruby.

Maxim Kupriianov – An experienced Go developer who likes to create open-source software solutions that are useful for enterprises and education. Maxim will present a robust caching layer written in Go that reduces the amount of requests to Amazon S3.

Anton Shemerey – A Ruby on Rails Web developer with a wide background in high-load heterogeneity systems, experience building monolithic, and micro service oriented apps. Anton will share "mental context switch" problems and show the diversity of Ruby on Rails and Go.

Mikhail Kurakin & Sergey Makarov – With Mikhail being a talented UX/UI designer, and Sergey being a front-end developer, these two will cover the collaboration process, how to bring complex applications to life, and how to adapt them to inconstant client’s requirements.

“Having the opportunity to share my expertise, and walk other developers down my path is exciting,” said Ilya Biin. “The development community is so tightly knit and open to discussions and new ideas, this conference will help a lot of people in our industry.”

For more information and to register for this free event, please visit SphereCon’s website. SphereCon 2017 is made possible in partnership with Gett.com, Groupon, Eligo Energy, and Integra Credit.

About Sphere Software

With headquarters in Chicago and regional offices in New York, Miami, Buenos Aires, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, Sphere Software is a global company with a local focus and a national presence.

Sphere Software has over a decade of proven success creating innovative web and mobile software solutions, big data analytics and providing staff augmentation for both start-ups and the Fortune 100. Our consulting services includes DevOps and the Atlassian product suite. Sphere’s technical expertise includes Ruby on Rails, Go, Python, React.js, Node.js, Scala and Clojure, and a broad range of industry experience as well.

To find out how Sphere Software can help your business reach peak performance, connect with us on Twitter @SphereSW or Facebook, or contact us on our website at http://www.sphereinc.com.

