StealthBond® to Exhibit at Remodeling Show in Nashville, TN

Metal Roofing Industry Innovators at StealthBond® to Demonstrate Their Revolutionary Concealed Adhesive Metal Roofing Installation System at Annual Expo

StealthBond®, a Florida-based company that manufactures and sells an all-new adhesive-based metal roofing installation system, will join hundreds of exhibitors at the annual Remodeling Show in Nashville, TN on October 25-27.

Located in booth 1445, the StealthBond® team will explain and demonstrate their revolutionary new product. StealthBond® is the only concealed adhesive system for metal roofing on the market.

“We’re so excited to be a part of the Remodeling Show in Nashville this year,” said Magan Jenkins of StealthBond®. “It’s the perfect venue to feature our system because we’re all about forging new relationships with construction professionals as we showcase StealthBond®, the Next Generation of Installation®, to a national audience.”

In fact, the StealthBond® System was created by roofing professionals for roofing professionals and solves the age-old problem of how to install a metal roof without surface penetrations. The StealthBond® system is composed of three parts. First, the StealthConnector®, a specially designed metal strapping, is laid across and then secured to the roof decking. Next, StealthBond® Adhesive is applied to the StealthConnector®. Finally, the StealthBond® Metal Roofing Panels are laid into the adhesive and adhere securely to the roof.

The StealthBond® Adhesive provides more surface area bonding than a traditional screw installation. The structural adhesive provides a continuous bond across the entire width of the panel, as opposed to screws, which fasten only at a single point.

Some of the many benefits of StealthBond® include:

Patented metal roofing system using adhesive.



Eliminate screw penetrations.



Easy installation using structural adhesive technology.



Clean, Key-West look.



Perfect for residential and light commercial applications.



Florida Building Code Approved.

StealthBond® is sold through Authorized Dealers. If you are interested in the StealthBond® System Become A Dealer today. Click here to get Started!

About StealthBond®



StealthBond® is an all-new metal roofing installation system that uses adhesive technology for metal roof installations. The patented StealthBond® System is made up of 3 innovative components: the StealthConnector®, StealthBond® Adhesive and StealthBond® Metal Roofing Panels. StealthBond® eliminates exposed fasteners on traditional 5V Crimp metal roofing panels, trims and flashings. StealthBond® is the Next Generation of Installation® and is headquartered in Florida.

About the Event



Remodeling Show, DeckExpo, and JLC LIVE are annual trade-only residential construction events that have co-located to provide remodelers, deck builders, and other industry professionals with a vibrant exhibit hall filled with nearly 300 products and services from leading industry manufacturers, a strong educational conference program with business and jobsite training, and networking events every day of the event. Among the hundreds of exhibitors, the exhibit hall features LIVE installation clinics presented by leading industry professionals, interactive, hands-on workshops, and instructional exhibitor-led product demonstrations.

