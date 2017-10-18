Strain Gauges Market in Depth Research 2017 to 2022

The key players operating in the strain Gauges market include HBM, HPI, HYCSYQ, KYOWA, NMB, Piezo-Metrics, Inc, TML, Vishay, Yiling, and Zemic.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — A strain gauge is utilized to measure strain on an object. When an external force is applied to an object, it results in deformation in the shape of the object. This deformation in the shape that is either compressive or tensile is called strain and is measured by the strain gauge. As a result, there is a change in resistance. The strain gauge is sensitive to the smallest changes that occur in the geometry of an object.

The strain gauge is applied in various fields such as mechanical engineering development, to measure the stress generated by machinery, in the field of component testing of aircraft like; linkages, and structural damage. Also, custom strain gauge sensing technologies are opted by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their associated design and engineering personnel to achieve a greater business advantage.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into metal strain gauge sensors and semiconductor strain gauge sensors. On the basis of application, it is classified into industrial measurement & control, weighing equipment, aerospace, cranes, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Strain Gauges Market Key Segments:

By Type

-Metal Strain Gauge Sensors

-Semiconductor Strain Gauge Sensors

By Application

-Industrial measurement & control

-Weighing equipment

-Aerospace

-Cranes

-Others

