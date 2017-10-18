Sustainable Brands Spotlights SB’17 Copenhagen Program

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Sustainable Brands® reveals the full program and networking highlights for its upcoming conference, SB’17 Copenhagen. Between October 30th – November 1st, nearly 400 brand leaders and sustainability strategists will gather at the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark to discuss the business opportunity for brands to elevate brand value and loyalty by recognizing a shift in societal aspirations.

A unique mixture of plenary sessions, breakout groups and deep dive sessions, SB’17 Copenhagen will equip attendees with the latest tools, methodologies and insights to drive purpose-led business success. Through a dynamic Activation Hub, Innovation Lab sessions, and a series of networking activities and special events, attendees will find the business partners necessary to bring innovative ideas to life and further business objectives.

Select highlights include:

100+ speakers from the world’s leading brands and organizations including IDEO , UPS , Mondelez International and VF Corporation .

25+ plenary sessions featuring innovators and thought-leaders from BASF , H&M , L’Oréal , Forum for the Future , and Carlsberg Group.

15 breakouts and deep dive sessions on topics such as the B Corp movement in Europe, the business case for gender equity in the workplace, ensuring balance in circular supply chains, and evaluating the progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

8 Innovation Labs discussing complex problems in the market sectors of mobility, packaging, homes, chemistry, energy, cities, food and supply chain. These sessions, which offer an unparalleled opportunity for both collaboration and co-creation, will be curated and led by industry leaders from South Pole Group , Sustainability Consult , and The Earthkind Company .

2 Partner Events hosted by Responsible Business Events and The Sustainability Consortium will dive deep into the challenges of organizing and hosting meetings sustainably and creative ways to collaborate to improve the sustainability of supply chains.

SC Johnson will engage attendees in the Good Homes pavilion on the benefits and challenges around ingredient transparency in products.

Ørsted (formerly known as Dong Energy) will offer a private tour of the Avedøre power station, a power plant that was converted to run entirely on sustainable biomass instead of coal.

Birds of a Feather dinners, evening receptions and meetup parties at Paper Island and Trivoli will encourage attendees to build meaningful relationships with other thought leaders.

Ecofys will host a lunch presentation on extending science-based targets along the supply chain and engaging suppliers in greenhouse gas emissions.

Quantis will host a breakfast presentation on the engagement tools, communication strategies and metrics necessary to get clear buy-in on your sustainability initiatives

“We look forward to returning to Copenhagen— an epicenter for both sustainability and innovation — for our second year, and deepening our conversation on how these two factors can re-shape the business sector.” states KoAnn Vikoren Skrzyniarz, Founder of Sustainable Brands. “Brands today can see that environmental and social good is shifting from a nice-to-have to being a necessity on both a business and brand level. SB’17 Copenhagen will equip forward-thinking brands with the tools, frameworks and partners they need to leverage these new forms of value and deliver tangible results for their business.”

Sustainable Brands is proud to recognize BASF and Ørsted (formerly known as Dong Energy), Ecofys, SC Johnson, 599 Labs, Carlsberg and Quantis as Major Sponsors for SB’17 Copenhagen. Supporting sponsors include Nature Bank, Everycs, South Pole Group, SCOUTS and Trucost. Additional sponsors and partners include: Ecosphere+, Plastic Bank, CSR.dk, D&AD, SustainAbility, treedom, Terracycle, essensus, Forum for the Future, among others.

For further information on the conference program, a complete list of confirmed speakers and sponsors or available sponsorship opportunities, please visit the conference website at www.SB17Copenhagen.com. Sponsor and partner opportunities are still available for companies with breakthrough ideas, tools and technologies that support business success in sustainability. For more information, please email connect@sustainablebrands.com or call 415.626.2212.

