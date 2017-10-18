Technological Advances to Boost the CAD CAM Miling Machine Market

CAD CAM milling technologies are used to improve the quality, consistency, and accuracy of the end product. This machine can be sued in various fields such as dentistry and pharmaceuticals

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — Computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD CAM) are software used to design and manufacture products. CAD CAM milling technologies are used to improve the quality, consistency, and accuracy of the end product. This machine can be sued in various fields such as dentistry and pharmaceuticals. The milling machines are used to virtually design, form, and shape the product as per the requirement using 5-axis, 4-axis, and 3-axis milling units. Most commonly, this technology is used to design and shape the crowns and bridges for dental patients.

The global CAD CAM milling machine market is segmented based on product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is classified into 5-axis, 4-axis, and 3-axis. Based on end users, it is categorized into dental, medical, and orthopedic. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Rise in the number of patients suffering from dental and musculoskeletal problems majorly drive the market growth. In addition, the increase in disposable income among the patients and technological advancement in the development of more efficient machines that could precisely design and shape a product as per the patient requirement boost the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Sirona, Dentsply, Datron, Roders, Zirkonzahn, Imes-Icore, Yenadent, Bien Air, Renishaw, and Amann Girrbach is also provided in this report.

Cad Cam Milling Machine Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

-5-axis

-4-axis

-3-axis

By End Users

-Dental

-Medical

-Orthopedic

