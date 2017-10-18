The Best Destinations for Cricket Tours in 2018

Gloucestershire, England — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — Now is a great time to start looking at ideas for your next cricket tour. People are advised to start planning and preparing for cricket tours in as much advance as possible, with people already booking their tours for 2018.

Choosing a destination for a cricket tour however can be tough, with many locations to consider each boasting their own benefits and advantages. When choosing a destination for a cricket tour people must think about more than cricket, also considering other activities that they may want to include and sights that they would like to see.

Some of the destinations anticipated to be popular for cricket tours next year include:

– Barbados

– Malta

– Spain

– Holland

– Dublin

A spokesperson from BurleighTravel, one of the UK's leading providers of sports tours, was incredibly keen to comment saying, "It can be difficult for people to determine the best sports tour locations for their individual needs and requirements, and this is where we come in. Here at Burleigh Travel we are not only able to organise and provide the greatest sports tours but are also able to guide and advise people into making the best decisions. Anyone unsure about that they would like their sports tours to entail should call our team who are always happy to help."

About Burleigh Travel

Burleigh Travel is a specialist sports tour provider able to arrange tours for a range of sports including rugby, netball, cricket and hockey. They are not limited to these sports however and are happy to hear from any team looking to tour. With over twenty years' experience as a sports tour organiser they have arranged countless tours for teams of all ages and abilities, and we are certain that Burleigh Travel will be able to assist you no matter what your needs and requirements may be. To discover the full list of sports tours that they can offer, simply visit their website today.

