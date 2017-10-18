The World’s Largest Business Intelligence Survey Puts Yellowfin BI First in Key Categories

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Customers report Yellowfin BI Leads in Project Length, Project Success, and Business Value, according to The BI Survey 17 from BARC.

Yellowfin BI placed first in four categories, and was considered a leader in eight categories of the The BI Survey 17 from BARC. The BI Survey is the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence end users.

BARC declared Yellowfin the top vendor across different peer groups for Project Length, Self-Service, Ease of Use, and Operational BI. Additionally, Yellowfin ranked as a Leader for Project Success, Business Value, Price-to-Value, Mobile BI, Cloud BI, and Innovation, scoring well above the peer group averages in each category.

Leading in its Peer groups in Project Length and Project Success Categories

Scoring a 10 out of 10, Yellowfin led Project Length category across all its peer groups. According to The BI Survey 17, “This year, customers reported a medium implementation time of 1.89 months for Yellowfin BI. This is a very short period of time for a BI solution and propels Yellowfin to top ranks in all of its peer groups for ‘Project length’, a KPI based on reported implementation times.”

Yellowfin was also named “the second-ranked vendor for ‘Project success’ in all of its peer groups with a score of 9.7.” The survey also reported that, “Customers are not only satisfied with their implementations but they also have very few complaints about projects not being completed on time and budget. As a vendor that focuses on software development, these results underline its ability to train staff and partners to implement projects in an efficient way.”

One survey respondent, the Head of Business Department in retail/wholesale, is quoted in the survey saying: “Yellowfin are an innovative, modern technology and organization that is willing to support its clients to help them achieve their BI goals. In particular, their support team is very responsive and thorough.”

Excellent Business Value and Price-to-Value

On top of leading Project Length and Project Success categories, Yellowfin was named a leader in all peer groups for Business Value and Price-to-Value with an 8.9 and 9.7 respectively.

“By providing excellent business value to customers at an affordable price, we are not surprised to see Yellowfin well placed in this category. The company has always had transparent, simple and customer oriented pricing for its software with details disclosed on its website. Consistently good results in the ‘Price-to-value’ KPI over the last four years indicate that respondents are convinced the benefits the solution brings are well worth the money.”

A Perfect Score in Self-Service

“Yellowfin scores a maximum 10/10 for ‘Self-service’ and is the number one product in this category in The BI Survey 17,” the report continues. “From the very beginning, the vendor has concentrated on providing a valuable and intuitive solution for business users by not subverting data governance and the work of IT staff. Yellowfin BI has always used its own metadata layer to connect to data sources and ensure adherence to data governance processes, which are designed by IT. All other tasks can be performed by business users.”

“Our approach to self-service has always been to let the professionals do what they do best,” offers Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie. “This means allowing IT and data analysts to provide trustworthy data and analytic dashboards that business people can slice and dice, rather than trying to force those business people to become experts in data analysis and data governance.”

Remarkably Easy to Use

In The BI Survey 17, customers also identified Yellowfin as the data-discovery-focused product with the highest value in the “Ease of use” KPI with a score of 8.4. The report says, “Yellowfin BI is chosen far more often for its ease of use for report designers and report recipients than other products in The BI Survey 17. Furthermore, not one Yellowfin user claimed the software was too difficult to use this year.”

A Consistent Leader in Innovation

“Compared to other vendors of data discovery-focused products, Yellowfin has consistently achieved good results for innovation over the last six years,” the Survey reports. “This feedback reflects the ongoing effort and investment Yellowfin puts into providing innovative features.”

“It is fantastic to be recognized as a leader in the industry by customers in The BI Survey 17,” said Yellowfin’s Rabie. “The biggest concerns for any IT project are always time, budget, and how successful the implementation will be. This survey demonstrates that people love to work with us and that Yellowfin can be trusted on all fronts and leads the way in the BI market for project length and success.”

About BARC

BARC is an enterprise software industry analyst delivering product evaluations, conferences, market research and consulting to over 1,000 customers each year. BARC specializes in advising organizations on software selection in its core research areas of BI, data management and enterprise content management.

Along with CXP and Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC), BARC forms part of the CXP Group – the leading European IT research and consulting firm with 140 staff in eight countries.

About The BI Survey

“The BI Survey 17 was conducted by BARC from March 2017 to February 2017. Altogether, 3,066 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about their BI software. The survey offers a comparison of 42 leading business intelligence tools across 29 different key performance indicators including business value, customer satisfaction, customer experience and competitiveness. For more information, go to http://www.bi-survey.com.

About Peer Groups in The BI Survey 17

The BI Survey 17 features a range of different types of BI tools so we use Peer Groups to help identify competing products. The groups are essential to allow fair and useful comparisons of products that are likely to compete.

The Peer Groups have been defined by BARC analysts using their experience and judgment, with segmentation based on two key factors: the usage scenario and the regional focus.

About Yellowfin

All BI companies can tell customers what happened. Yellowfin tells them why it happened. Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics platform dedicated to solving real enterprise analytics challenges, and helping business people understand not only what happened, but why it happened. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a highly intuitive, 100-percent Web-based reporting and analytics platform. More than 25,000 organizations, and more than three million end-users across 75 different countries use Yellowfin every day.

For more information on Yellowfin’s results in The BI Survey 17 from BARC, visit http://www.yellowfinbi.com/BARC-Survey17.

For more information about Yellowfin BI, visit http://www.yellowfinbi.com.

