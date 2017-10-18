Trimble Dental Welcomes Patients for Cosmetic Dentistry Services, Including Veneers and Teeth Whitening in Eau Claire, WI

Drs. Bruce Trimble, Curt Travis and Lauren Gerdin now welcome new patients from Eau Claire, WI, with or without a referral, for custom cosmetic dentistry treatment including fillings, veneers and professional teeth whitening.

New patients in need of cosmetic dentistry services, including veneers, dental crowns and teeth whitening in Eau Claire, WI, can now receive these services, with or without a referral, from the experienced dental team at Trimble Dental, Drs. Bruce Trimble, Curt Travis and Lauren Gerdin. With a strong dedication to modern and effective patient care, Dr. Trimble and his team offer a variety of cosmetic services to customize each treatment plan and achieve the healthy, beautiful smiles patients desire.

Dr. Trimble offers over 16 years of experience at his state-of-the-art practice in Menomonie and is passionate about dentistry. He provides experienced treatment with cutting-edge dental procedures, including computer-guided dental implant placement. Drs. Travis and Gerdin are also experienced in improving both the appearance and functionality of her patients’ smiles and offer a variety of treatment options. The entire Trimble Dental team offers convenient and attractive porcelain veneers to quickly improve the appearance of the teeth. A porcelain veneer looks like a natural tooth and is bonded to the front of the tooth to keep it in place. Veneer placement can instantly eliminate worn or uneven teeth and corrects crooked, cracked or stained teeth.

Drs. Trimble, Travis and Gerdin also offer professional teeth whitening in Eau Claire, WI. Unlike over-the-counter whitening methods, professional teeth whitening provides consistent, reliable results. Professional teeth whitening is also much faster than at-home whitening kits and can help patients obtain their preferred shade of whiteness in very little time. The teeth whitening services offered at Trimble Dental are safe and deliver dramatic results. Patients who receive this popular cosmetic service are also less likely to damage their gums or tooth enamel than those who opt for over-the-counter whitening methods. Patients who visit this practice also have the option of receiving other cosmetic and general dentistry treatments, including fillings and bridges.

Drs. Trimble, Travis and Gerdin encourage patients with smile imperfections to visit Trimble Dental for a consultation and find out if they are good candidates for cosmetic treatment including veneers or teeth whitening in Eau Claire, WI. To schedule an appointment, patients are invited to call Trimble Dental at 715-235-1108.

About the Doctor

Trimble Dental is a general practice offering personalized care for patients in Menomonie, WI. Dr. Bruce Trimble offers a variety of services, including advanced dental implants and sedation dentistry. Dr. Trimble is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and has dedicated his professional career to providing you with the best that dentistry has to offer. He is continually educating himself and his staff on the newest techniques and advances to offer you state-of-the-art, antiseptic, personalized & comfortable dental care. Dr. Trimble is a fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists & the Misch International Implant Institute. He is also among the few dentists in Wisconsin who are licensed for IV sedation and has received a certificate from the Temple School of Dentistry for Surgical Oral Implantology. To learn more about the services offered at Trimble Dental, please visit their website, http://www.trimbledental.com or call 715-235-1108 to schedule an appointment.

