Veeder-Root Announces Solutions to Protect Equipment in Corrosive Environments

Veeder-Root, a leading provider of fueling equipment and services, announced the launch of two new products to protect businesses from the effects of corrosive environments on equipment in sumps and tanks. With the release of The Red Jacket Red Armor Submersible Pump and the Sump-Dri Desiccant system, Veeder-Root offers solutions to withstand these corrosive environments and to help reduce conditions that lead to corrosion and the deterioration of equipment. These solutions are a part of a group of new products that the company is introducing at NACS 2017 that help customers better meet challenges in the industry.

For the ultimate in protection within the sump, The Red Jacket Red Armor Pump is a submersible pump that has a specialty coating on all cast surfaces that withstands acetic acid exposure to prevent deterioration and pitting to the surface over time. The Red Armor packer manifold also contains all stainless-steel construction on all exposed surfaces to ensure ease of maintenance throughout the life of the pump. To combat corrosion in-tank the Red Armor STP features a powder-coated discharge head, stainless column pipe, and quick set connector.

In addition to improved pumping equipment, Veeder-Root is introducing the Sump-Dri Desiccant System to help prevent and control corrosion that leads to the degradation of equipment. The Sump-Dri system is designed to maintain the proper moisture level in the sump and prevent acetic acid formation in the sump which is a primary cause of corrosion. With the Sump-Dri system, operators can keep the sump in better condition, enabling easier access for service and ensuring longer life of parts contained in the sump. The Sump-Dri system is another example of how Veeder-Root continues to produce innovative products to meet the demands of the industry.

Veeder-Root will have The Red Jacket Red Armor STP and the Sump-Dri Desiccant System on display at the PEI NACS Show in booth #4137.

Veeder-Root is a leading global supplier of fuel management solutions with a tradition of excellence in the petroleum industry. Our portfolio of market leading products includes; Veeder-Root Automatic Tank Gauges, probes and sensors, Red Jacket submersible pumps and pressurized line leak detectors, EMR meter registers, and stage II vapor recovery solutions. Our products improve profitability and abate risk for customers by delivering solutions to manage onsite operations, compliance reporting, fuel procurement, inventory reconciliation, and accounting processes. Veeder-Root products and services are installed in over 500,000 tanks globally and responsible for 22 billion gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel annually. http://www.veeder.com

