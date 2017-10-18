Vendasta Selected for 2017 Private Business Growth Award

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Vendasta has been chosen as one of the Top 10 Finalists for the prestigious Private Business Growth Award.

Celebrating its fifth year, the award developed by Grant Thornton LLP and The Canadian Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of Canada’s best private businesses who have made remarkable achievements in strategic, sustainable, and holistic growth.

Selected by an 8-person jury, the Top 10 Finalists were chosen based on a five categories including innovation, market development, people and culture, strategic leadership, and improvement in financial measures.

Vendasta’s CEO, Brendan King, says, “We are honored to be recognized amongst our peers as a finalist for the Private Business Growth Awards. We owe our revenue growth to the success our 1,100 plus partners earn worldwide by selling our platform to over 700,000 local businesses. Our partners’ success, along with the innovation and passion our employees exhibit when building our software, help us grow our network, expand our marketplace, and allow us to focus on our vision to be the #1 platform for selling digital solutions to local business.”

Vendasta has a rapidly growing partner network and proven sales channel for selling digital marketing solutions to local businesses. They are now integrating other third-party applications through their marketplace of re-sellable solutions to service the billion-dollar SMB digital marketing and advertising industry.

“The finalists demonstrate a collective passion for hard work, commitment, and perseverance which underlines their importance in the Canadian economy,” said Kevin Ladner, FCPA, CA, CBV, CEO and Executive Partner, Grant Thornton LLP. “Their desire to contribute to the prosperity of local communities is an inspiration, and I wish each success at the upcoming gala ceremony.”

“The finalists are among the best and the brightest of Canada’s private businesses. Their accomplishments speak volumes about the entrepreneurial spirit and resourcefulness present in every region in Canada,” said the Hon. Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. “It is impressive to see such a diverse range of businesses represented in the Top 10. By celebrating their achievements, we hope to inspire many more entrepreneurs to follow in their path.”

The official 2017 Private Business Growth Award winner will be announced at a gala ceremony on November 14, 2017. For the full list of Top 10 Finalists, and more information on the Private Business Growth Award, please visit http://www.PrivateBusinessGrowthAward.com.

About the Private Business Growth Award



The Private Business Growth Award recognizes Canadian-owned, privately-held businesses that have been in business a minimum of three years, have $5 million or more in revenues and have demonstrated outstanding strategic growth. A partnership between The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Grant Thornton LLP, 2017 marks the fifth year this national business award has recognized and celebrated the successful growth of private businesses in Canada. A jury of high-profile Canadian business leaders selects the Top 10 finalists and one winning company based on the following criteria: innovation, market development, people and culture, strategic leadership, and improvements in financial measures.

About Vendasta



Vendasta is the #1 platform for agencies selling digital solutions to local businesses. By offering a Marketplace of re-sellable products and services and an automated marketing system, agencies are empowered to acquire, retain, and grow their client base. Over 1,100 resellers use the Vendasta platform to sell to 700,000 local businesses around the world. Vendasta has been named one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Canada and one of the top 500 fastest growing in North America by Deloitte the past two years in a row. Vendasta has also been listed on the Canadian Business Magazine’s Profit 500 for the second year running. For more information, visit https://www.vendasta.com.

About Grant Thornton LLP in Canada



Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm providing audit, tax and advisory services to private and public organizations. We help dynamic organizations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Together with the Quebec firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton in Canada has approximately 4,000 people in offices across Canada. Grant Thornton LLP is a Canadian member of Grant Thornton International Ltd, whose member and correspondent firms operate in over 100 countries worldwide. A listing of Grant Thornton offices and contact information can be found at: http://www.GrantThornton.ca.

About The Canadian Chamber of Commerce



The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is the vital connection between business and the federal government. It helps shape public policy and decision-making to the benefit of businesses, communities and families across Canada with a network of over 450 chambers of commerce and boards of trade, representing 200,000 businesses of all sizes in all sectors of the economy and in all regions. Follow us on Twitter @CdnChamberofCom.

