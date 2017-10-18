World’s Largest Cannabis Infused Expo Takes Place in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday October 21st, 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Marijuana Industry's Top Influencers to Appear Live at this Premier Education Event

On Saturday, October 21st at Casa Vertigo in Downtown LA the Infused Expo will take place from 10am to 6pm. Appearing as a Keynote Speaker is Ed Rosenthal, who now has his Stardust line of water soluble instant THC powder. Ed is most well known as the “The Master Grower” within the cannabis community and his bestselling book “How To Grow Marijuana” is the only book within the cannabis library that has been reviewed by The New York Times. Rosenthal is in high demand as his insight and information are coveted by many in the cannabis industry. Jim Baudino, V.P. of Business Development for Snoop Dogg's MerryJane.com Media will also be a keynote speaker. Lunch will be catered by Ganja Eats and the VIP gift bags are sponsored by Infused Edibles. Our alternative healing area will showcase cannabis infused massages, information on isolation tank float therapy and an actual hyperbaric oxygen chamber attendees will be able to get inside and experience for themselves.

This is the premier education event in the cannabis space, with a focus on edibles, topicals, tinctures, extraction, concentrates and the cannabis infused market. At this full day event you’ll be educated on the many important facets of regulations, packaging, dosing, testing, marketing, branding and everything else you need to know when starting a manufacturing business. Featured sponsors include Elite Vapes, Infused Edibles, Edibles List Magazine, GanjaEats and Kushy Punch. With an entire expo floor of vendors, whether you are a newbie or veteran to the cannabis industry, the Infused Expo has something for you.

At the end of the day at the Infused Expo, you’ll feel fully prepared to be part of one of the fastest growing facets of the cannabis industry. It is projected that within 5 years this branch of the cannabis industry will grow more than 30% from where we are at this time in the edible and topical platform. The historic Casa Vertigo is located in Downtown Los Angeles with plenty of Free Parking at 1828 Oak Street, Los Angeles, CA.

If you are interested in attending, becoming a vendor, sponsor or being a part of the Infused Expo please call 310-601-7299, email info(at)infusedexpo(dot)com or visit the website at http://www.infusedexpo.com

