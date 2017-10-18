Wounded Veterans Riding Across America For Healing And Awareness With The Road Warrior Foundation

Extraordinary Individuals Undertaking Nearly 2,000 Mile Journey on Can-Am Spyders

The Road Warrior Foundation is hosting ten wounded veterans for a cross-county ride on Can-Am Spyders from Austin, TX, to Charleston, SC, from October 22-28, 2017. The Road Warriors will be arriving into Charleston with a Welcome Celebration being planned at the Isle of Palms American Legion on Saturday, October 28.

This epic, nearly 2,000-mile challenge is called the annual Road Warrior Ride, and it serves as an outlet to provide “adventure therapy” to veterans while showcasing their incredible personalities and resilience. Each rider is a young, recovering wounded military veteran hand-selected to participate after a thorough application process searching for those who will benefit most from regaining the sense of freedom and independence lost when injured.

RIDER PROFILE: Duane McGhghy joined the Army in 2005 shortly after high school. Assigned to the 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, KS, his unit deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in January 2007. While on patrol about ten months into his tour, his vehicle was struck by an explosively formed projectile (EFP). He was flown back to the U.S. and underwent surgery for a below-the-knee amputation at Fort Sam Houston. He remained there for eight months undergoing physical therapy and rehabilitation. McGhghy was medically retired in 2008, and has since married and had three children. He says, “I live with no regrets. My time in service made me who I am today, and I wouldn't have what I have today without the events that I’ve been through. I thank God daily that I was saved that day, and that I get to live this life with my wife and children.” (a complete set of rider profiles can be found at http://www.RoadWarrior.org)

This annual ride, started in 2014, is run by the Road Warrior Foundation and its title sponsor, Can-Am. Participating veterans will be riding Can-Am Spyders, which are three-wheel vehicles with two wheels in the front and one in back. Some of the veterans are experienced riders, but most just recently got their license, making the Can-Am Spyder a perfect fit because of its easy learning curve, comfort and stability.

Each stop along the journey will feature a community-based event designed to celebrate veterans. Together with elected officials, civic leaders and local veterans groups, all community members are encouraged to attend and thank these incredible individuals. Area Can-Am Spyder owners and other riders are also encouraged to join the group and ride with them into town. There will be a live ride tracker at http://www.RoadWarrior.org, so people can know when and where to meet.

“As someone who has been through what our riders have gone through, I know how important it is for them to find their purpose again,” said co-founder Craig Anders. “Being able to get out there and have this kind of adventure and independence enables them to regain a sense of direction. It’s a huge part of being able to move forward, and it’s extremely rewarding to make a real difference in their lives and introduce them to this great network of friends.”

Other key Road Warrior Ride sponsors include Sena Communications, Oakley, Duct Doctor, Camelbak, Harrell Home Services Humanitea, ISO and Transfer Flow. The event would not be possible without the incredible support of these great companies.

To learn more about the Road Warrior Foundation and this annual ride and its participants, or to make a donation to support the cause, please visit http://www.roadwarrior.org.

About the Road Warrior Foundation:



The Road Warrior Foundation is a volunteer-only, 501(c)(3) charity that was formed in 2013 by veterans looking to make a difference in the lives of their fellow soldiers who were injured while serving their country. They acknowledge that people don’t necessarily realize how important the aspect of adventure is as a means of rehabilitation. The riders of this event all have type-A personalities. They don’t want to be restricted – they want to go out and do something big. “Big” is exactly what the Road Warrior Foundation is aiming for with these signature annual events.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14811093.htm