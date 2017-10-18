Ximen Mining Corp Initiates Chip Sampling program at the Brett Gold Project Vernon BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2017 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX-V: XIM,) The Company is pleased to announce that it has started the fall 2017 work program on the Brett epithermal Gold Property, located near Vernon, British Columbia. The area of focus for the current program is the Main Shear Zone, including the RW Pit, the portal site and trench 21.

Epithermal gold mineralization occurs in multiple areas on the Brett Property, hosted by Eocene volcanic rocks. Mineralization is reported to be controlled by northwest and north-trending, steeply west dipping structures and by more permeable Eocene units. Northeast-trending shears occur and have been speculated to be related to the localization of mineralization. Most of the previous historical exploration has been conducted at the Main Zone or Main Shear Zone, which hosts high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. The Main Shear Zone has been traced over 650 meters along a northwest – southeast strike length with reported widths of 1 to 10 meters and a vertical extent of 250 meters. High-grade gold occurs in quartz-carbonate hydrothermal breccia and vein zones in restricted structural zones such as the Main Shear Zone and adjacent structures. Gold mineralization also occurs in altered permeable volcaniclastic horizons. Gold Silver mineralization occurs as native gold, electrum and argentite.

Extensive exploration has been conducted on the Brett Property since the 1980s including multiple drilling programs, including drilling programs by Ximen during 2014 and 2016. Multiple drill intersections exceeding 1.0 oz. / ton gold have been reported. During the mid-1990s Contractors completed 360 meters of underground development at the Main Shear Zone, with approximately 1400 tonnes of mineralized muck being stockpiled on a dump. The estimated grade of this material was reported to average 4 to 5 grams per tonne gold. The gold-bearing RW Vein is located northwest of the Main Shear Zone and is considered an extension of the Main Zone. During the mid-1990s a 115-meter length of the RW vein was excavated along with a 55-meter long length (at Trench 21) of the Main Shear Zone. An estimated 291 tonnes of mineralized material averaging 27.74 grams per tonne gold and 63.7 grams per tonne silver from these excavations were shipped to a smelter.

The 2017 fall program will consist of chip/channel sampling within the RW pit to provide information on gold distribution within the pit. The resulting information will be used for bulk sample planning and open-pit design. The Brett Main Zone portal will be secured and a portal door will be installed.

A detailed chip/channel sampling survey is also planned for the Main Shear Zone at the Trench-21 area. The objective of this survey is to confirm reported gold grades. In 1993, samples collected from the re-excavated Trench-21 on the Main Shear zone reportedly returned 12.7 grams per tonne gold over a true width of 4.41 meters (British Columbia Mineral Assessment Report No. 25964).

The Company is also pleased to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of five million flow-through units at a price of $0.05 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $250,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share that qualifies as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one [non-]transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 60 months from the date of issue, one additional non-flow-through common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of Cdn$0.05 per share. The term of the warrants may be accelerated in the event that the issuer’s shares trade at or above a price of $0.10 cents per share for a period of 10 consecutive days. In such case of accelerated warrants, the issuer may give notice, in writing or by way of news release, to the subscribers that the warrants will expire 30 days from the date of providing such notice. Directors, officers or other insiders of the Company may participate in the foregoing offerings, and such parties may sell securities of the Company owned or controlled by them personally through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange to finance participation in such offerings.

The Company will make available a portion of the offering to existing shareholders using provisions of the Canadian existing security holder exemption pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-313 and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA 45-313 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof. As at the date hereof, the existing security holder exemption is available in each of the provinces of Canada, with the exception of Newfoundland and Labrador. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company will permit each person or company who, as of October 17, 2017 (being the record date set by the company pursuant to CSA 45-313), who holds common shares as of that date to subscribe for the units that will be distributed pursuant to the offering, provided that the existing security holder exemption is available to such person or company. Pursuant to CSA 45-313, each subscriber relying on the existing security holder exemption may subscribe for no more than $15,000 value of securities, unless a subscriber is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada and has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer (in which case such maximum subscription amount will not apply). In addition to conducting the offering pursuant to the existing security holder exemption, the company will also accept subscriptions for units where other prospectus exemptions are available, including the investment dealer exemption (as defined below). Any current shareholder subscribing for units pursuant to a prospectus exemption other than the existing security holder exemption will not be limited to a maximum of $15,000 value of securities. In addition to the existing security holder exemption and other available prospectus exemptions, a portion of the offering may be completed pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-318 and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA 45-318 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof. As at the date hereof, the investment dealer exemption is available in each of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick. Pursuant to CSA 45-318, each subscriber relying on the investment dealer exemption must obtain advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer. There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been generally disclosed. A finder’s fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance to the TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offering and payment of finders’ fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Gold Drop Project and Brett Gold Project are located in southern British Columbia. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A1W2EG.

