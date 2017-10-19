13 Greenberg Traurig Texas Attorneys Named to Super Lawyers’ 2017 ‘Texas Rising Stars’ List

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The 2017 Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers magazine recognized 13 Texas attorneys from the international law firm of Greenberg Traurig, LLP. In addition, shareholder Joseph P. Griffith was named to the publication’s Up-and-Coming 100 list.

According to the publication, attorneys selected were nominated by peers and reviewed through independent research. “Rising Stars” must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Only the top two and one-half percent of Texas attorneys were selected.

The Greenberg Traurig Texas attorneys named Super Lawyers' 2017 ‘Texas Rising Stars’ include:



Karl D. Burrer, Bankruptcy: Business (Houston)

Audrey M. Chang, Banking; Mergers & Acquisitions; Energy & Natural Resources (Houston)

David R. Eastlake, Bankruptcy: Business (Houston)

Joseph P. Griffith, Business Litigation; Personal Injury – Products: Defense; Securities Litigation (Dallas)

Jason Hopkins, Securities Litigation; Criminal Defense: White Collar; Business Litigation (Dallas)

Aimee Housinger, Business Litigation; Intellectual Property Litigation (Houston)

Hiba Kazim, Business Litigation (Houston)

Bina Palnitkar, General Litigation; Intellectual Property Litigation; Business Litigation (Dallas)

Alfredo R. Ramos, Energy & Natural Resources; International (Houston)

Amy E. Simcox, Real Estate: Business (Dallas)

Stephanie R. Smiley, Business Litigation; Entertainment & Sports (Dallas)

P. William Stark, Business Litigation (Dallas)

Steven V. Walkowiak, Business Litigation (Dallas)

