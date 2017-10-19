ACC Accounting Solutions Announces Modernization Initiative, Rebrands as ACC Software Solutions

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

ACC commits to modern technology and client partnerships with new name, logo, website, and expanded portfolio.

After 21 years, ACC Accounting Solutions has revealed a comprehensive rebranding and modernization effort. The transformation includes a new name, and a new visual brand identity, including a revamped logo and newly designed website. These brand modernization efforts compliment ACC’s recent partnership with Acumatica Cloud ERP, a partnership that expands and modernizes ACC’s portfolio by fully embracing a natively cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform.

The new logo is made up of four pieces, highlighting ACC’s four major services: Consultation, Software Implementation, Training, and on-going Support. These are mirrored in the newly designed website, which also emphasizes ACC’s commitment to building lasting partnerships with clients.

ACC is taking these changes one step further by changing their name from ACC Accounting Solutions to ACC Software Solutions. This change reflects the fact that the ERP software solutions that ACC provides and supports offer comprehensive business management that goes far beyond accounting functionality.

“It’s more than just a new look,” Sean Atkins, President of ACC Software Solutions said. “This initiative is a commitment to technology and to our clients, the backbone and heart of our business.”

ACC has partnered with Sage Software for 21 years to support small-to-midsized businesses nation-wide as a Value Added Reseller (VAR) of Sage 100c (formerly Sage 100 ERP, MAS 90 & MAS 200). ACC will continue to provide consulting, implementation, training, and support services for current and future Sage 100c users.

These rebrand and modernization efforts mirror a partnership that ACC recently announced to expand their solution portfolio to include Acumatica Cloud ERP. ACC is committed to providing the same quality consulting, implementation, training, and support services for Acumatica that their team has provided Sage clients for over 20 years.

About ACC Software Solutions (formerly ACC Accounting Solutions): Since 1996, ACC has provided best-in-class ERP and business management services to customers nation-wide. Located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, ACC focuses on building lasting relationships on a foundation of trust with their clients by offering a full range of business management services: Consultation, Software Implementation, Customized Training, and on-going Support.

For more information, visit https://4acc.com/

About Acumatica: Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Distribution, CRM, and Project Accounting, on a robust and flexible platform.

For more information, visit https://www.acumatica.com.

