Affirmative Technologies Removes Settlement Barriers to Small and Medium-Size Businesses

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Affirmative Technologies announced it has developed a robust settlement tool designed for payment facilitators needed to move funds to their sub-merchant accounts.

Affirmative Technologies’ Settlement Manager™ provides automated reconciliation tools for managing hold-periods and settlements at the sub-merchant level. Settlement Manager™ automates the entire reconciliation process; and it's important to a payment facilitator when and how their sub-merchants get paid. The transaction, whether it comes in the form of a credit card, check or ACH are aggregated into an ACH file that is available for same-day settlement.

“Not all business are equal in terms of our company’s exposure to risk,” quoted Anthony Holder, Chairman and CEO of C&H Financial Services. “We need flexibility with our merchant’s funding options along with a convenient way for facilitating settlements at the sub-merchant level. Affirmative Technologies’ Settlement Manager™ gives us the necessary controls to handle this as a payment facilitator.”

Affirmative’s Settlement Manager™ is designed for aggregating settlements across all payment channels. Simply load payment files out on a secure platform and the application will generate unique payment instructions for each sub-merchant.

About Affirmative Technologies



Affirmative Technologies, founded in 1998, is one of the nation’s leading technology provider focusing in payment processing software. Their processing platforms, includes robust APIs, offering a one-stop payment gateway that is both bank and processor neutral.

Media Contact



Sherry Knitter, Director of Business Development



Affirmative Technologies



1-727-772-9881 ext. 225



Sknitter(at)affirmativeusa(dot)com



http://www.affirmativeusa.com





For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14816112.htm