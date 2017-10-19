Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market 2017 Type, IVHM Technology, Subsystem, Application, Forecast by 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

Aircraft health monitoring systems are used to detect problems in the aircraft status and provide alternatives to fix the problems. Aircraft health monitoring systems are utilized as detection, diagnosis, prognosis and mitigation assistance devices. These systems are primarily used to reduce the operational and maintenance costs and improve flight safety. The growing focus on flight safety by leading aircraft manufactures will result in increased deployment of aircraft health monitoring systems in the future.

The Global Aircraft Health monitoring systems market has been segmented based on aircraft type, aircraft subsystem, Integrated Vehicle Health Management Technology (IVHM) type, by application and by geography. Based on aircraft type the market has been segmented into large body, wide body, general aviation, helicopters and narrow body aircraft. The market has been segmented based on IVHM type into detection, diagnostics, prognostics and adaptive control. The market has been segmented based on aircraft subsystem into Aero-Propulsion System, Aircraft Structure (Airframe), Ancillary System, Control and Actuation systems and Software system. The market has also been segmented based on application into retrofit and supplementary systems.

The aircraft health monitoring Market is estimated to be around $2.3 billion in 2015 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period through 2021. The increasing demand for aircraft safety along with the improved functionality of aircraft health monitoring systems is driving the adoption. This market is largely dependent on the aircraft market which is growing at a slow rate of 4.6% according to Airbus.

The ageing aircraft will result in growth of the aircraft market in the next few years as companies look to update to modern aircraft with advanced assistance systems including aircraft health monitoring systems. There have also been a growing number of systems with prognosis and diagnosis capabilities being launched. This represents a shift from early systems which were purely for fault detection. The reduced maintenance time and costs developed from these systems will also result in the low cost airlines looking at aircraft health monitoring systems in order to reduce turnaround time.

The Aircraft Health Monitoring System market has also been segmented based on geography into Americas, Europe, APAC and RoW. Americas currently accounts for the largest market followed by Europe. The retro fit market for aircraft health monitoring systems will be driven by wide body commercial airliners, particularly in North America, due to the significant maintenance cost and time required for these aircraft.

The Aircraft Health Monitoring market is led by key players in the aircraft manufacturing and aircraft equipment manufacturers.

The key companies in this market include:

Airbus

Boeing

UTC

General Electric Aviation

Honeywell Aerospace.

These companies have focused on the development and launch of advanced aircraft health monitoring systems in order to capture the growing market.

