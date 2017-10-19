Attala Systems Announces Petabyte Scale Options for its High Performance Composable Storage Infrastructure Solution

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Collaboration with Supermicro on high-density solution using Supermicro high-density JBOF enclosures for cloud service providers and managed service providers.

Attala Systems today announces its partnership with Supermicro to delivery high-density, highly-scalable storage solutions for Supermicro customers. The collaboration combines Attala Systems Composable Storage Infrastructure and Supermicro’s high-density NVMe server and just-a-bunch-of-flashdrives (JBOF) storage enclosures to provide breakthrough storage density performance for cloud service providers (CSPs), e-commerce sites, managed service providers (MSPs), telco providers, financial services and real-time digital enterprises.

“Attala Systems is excited to work with Supermicro on high-density storage solutions for their customers,” said Taufik Ma, CEO of Attala Systems. “As a leader in NVMe-capable servers and storage solutions, Supermicro enables a variety of form factor and density solutions for cloud and managed service providers. The combination of Supermicro's Petabyte-scale systems and Attala's ability to scale-out those systems using a low-latency, ethernet-based fabric provides the ideal solution for customers doing data-intensive analytics.”

The Attala Composable Storage Infrastructure utilizes a scale-out fabric running on standard 25, 40 or 50Gb/sec ethernet to interconnect a data center’s servers and data nodes. By focusing on scale-out cloud storage and using an FPGA-based fabric, the Attala team was able to eliminate legacy storage management layers. The resulting product provides over ten million IOPS per scale-out node, and latencies as low as 16 micro seconds, all with pricing per gigabyte lower than competitive solutions. The combination of the Attala solution with Supermicro’s 1U Data Nodes allows one petabyte of data to be stored in as little as 4U of space.

“Supermicro is collaborating with Attala Systems by providing our cutting-edge, petabyte-scale storage solutions,” said Tau Leng, PhD, senior vice president of technology and marketing at Supermicro. “The combination of Supermicro NVMe-capable BigTwin™ servers and 1U JBOF storage solutions with Attala’s value proposition allows us to offer our customers a variety of petabyte-capable solutions that scale performance and capacity without giving up storage density.”

About Attala Systems



Founded in 2015 with offices in San Jose, California, Attala Systems is an early-stage technology company focused on the design and development of a new generation of storage and networking infrastructure based on the use of FPGAs and cloud-focused self-learning orchestration and provisioning software. By freeing storage architectures from the multiple levels of abstraction inherent in enterprise-based storage systems, Attala significantly improves system performance reduces operational costs for cloud storage providers and those with a need for high-performance, low latency storage systems.

