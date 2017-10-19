Best Western Highest Ranked by Customers for Breakfast in Food and Beverage

J.D. Power’s 2017 Guest Survey Gives Top Breakfast Ranking to Best Western

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts is honored that customers have given the top spot to Best Western’s complimentary breakfast program in the category of food and beverage for midscale, according to J.D. Power’s 2017 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study. Complimentary breakfast is one of the most sought after amenities for hotel guests, and Best Western’s new breakfast offerings appear to be giving today’s travelers exactly what they need.

As part of the brand’s recent transformation, Best Western Hotels & Resorts introduced a new “Build Your Own Breakfast” program to all North American properties. Guests enjoy a variety of products and healthy, customizable options including gluten-free, non-dairy and Grab & Go. In the study conducted by J.D. Power, Best Western properties outranked their competitors – receiving high marks for the variety of food choices given to guests, food quality, as well as friendliness of staff.

“After analyzing more than 1.5 million guest surveys, we learned that we had an opportunity to enhance the guest experience at breakfast and better understand the impact it has on guest choice and satisfaction. We’re thrilled that our ‘Build Your Own Breakfast’ program has received the top ranking compared to our competitors,” said Ron Pohl, Chief Operations Officer and Senior Vice President for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “We know that providing a free, healthy, customizable breakfast for our guests is important, and ultimately impacts where they choose to stay. Apparently our breakfast program is hitting the spot.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14825081.htm