Brandon Jordan Named to Inaugural LGBT Professionals in FORCE Committee

At the Five Star conference, Five Star Force announced the launch of its diversity council. Brandon Jordan Sr. Vice President of ERA American Real Estate has been named to the inaugural LGBT committee.

At the Five Star Conference last month, the mortgage industry came together in the name of inclusion. Five Star’s residential REO agent/broker network, the Federation of REO Certified Experts—or FORCE, for short—announced the launch of its Diversity Council, a team dedicated to embracing and encouraging diversity in the REO, default servicing, and mortgage industries at large with the announcement of the implementation of new Diversity and Inclusion Committees to serve as champions for acceptance and progress throughout the organization and beyond.

Diversity requires acceptance of different people, perspectives, ideas, and norms. The purpose of the FORCE D&I Committees is to achieve a greater understanding of the ways diversity and inclusion can strengthen an organization, improve workplace environments, and increase overall performance in the industry.

"Whether I hear the serious efforts taking place with diversity in my car on XM Business Radio or streaming on Bloomberg Tech or at the Five Star Force Conference with the CEO's speech on inclusion, this is a topic that affects me directly and I am pleased to announce I have been named as a member of the LGBT Inaugural Committee at Five Star Force," said Brandon Jordan. "I believe the LGBT Professionals in FORCE Committee will provide a platform for stimulating dialogue surrounding diversity and inclusion in the industry and create boundless new business opportunities to foster a productive climate for diversity, inclusion, and progress for members of the FORCE."

FORCE’s commitment to diversity as a core value supports building an inclusive, thriving membership community that achieves the following goals:



Develops a working Diversity and Inclusion Council that creates and maintains a membership culture in which embracing diversity is a core value.

Takes responsibility for learning about and utilizing the experiences and perspectives of each member of our inclusive community to promote a more diverse industry as a whole.

Increase understanding of diversity within the mortgage industry and build skills for implementation and utilization.

Respects and encourages differences among individuals and groups within the mortgage industry.

Infuses a focus on inclusion in decision-making, policies, and practices.

"I look forward to the diversity and inclusion initiatives that are brought forward from this inaugural committee that can help to impact decision makers in the financial industry for the good of everyone," Jordan added.

