Camilyo Online Ltd Wins Industry Excellence Award

Camilyo Online Ltd has just won an industry excellence award at the SIINDA 2017 Search and Information Industry Association Conference. The platform, which enables digital service providers to offer their SMB clients service packages that address the entire "attract-convert-retain" funnel, received a bronze prize in the Presence Management category.

In the age of digital, consumer-facing small businesses need to market themselves online if they want to stay competitive. Digital service providers who use the Camilyo platform to serve their small business clients can deliver them big-brand marketing at a fraction of the cost.

At the at SIINDA 2017 Media Tech conference on October 17th,industry experts awarded one of the latest additions to the Camilyo platform: automatically-generated Campaign Destination Sites (CDS).



“Small business ad campaigns are challenging,” says Ziv Koren, Camilyo’s CMO. “Small budgets and high setup costs often lead to marginal profitability and hard-to-meet customer expectations. To make the problem even worse, most hard-earned leads are not managed properly and get lost through the marketing funnel. The new module that we developed is solving this pain. It allows digital service providers to automatically create conversion-oriented, content-reach, personalized one-page websites in a matter of minutes with minimum effort from both sides. This significantly cuts down the associated costs and brings better results to the businesses.”

Camilyo Online Ltd is a rapidly growing software company with offices in the US, Europe and Israel. Since 2010, Camilyo has partnered with leading marketing service providers addressing the small businesses market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia, providing them with white-labeled, online presence and marketing solutions.

SIINDA (Search & Information Industry Association) SIINDA, The Search and Information Association is one of the fasted growing non-profit associations in Europe providing networking, market research, consulting and legislative EU activities to over 150 companies and their subsidiaries.

