Capital One Joins NAFTrack Certified Hiring

NAF Corporate Partner Pledges Commitment to High School Students and Career Readiness

NAF is thrilled to announce that Capital One has joined its growing list of corporate partners supporting NAFTrack Certified Hiring. Uniting with some of America’s fastest growing industries, including KPMG, Lenovo and Verizon, Capital One is amplifying its commitment to support students and recognize those that have achieved NAFTrack Certification.

NAFTrack Certified Hiring is the groundbreaking promise by a growing number of top companies to support eventual job applicants who have completed the NAF course of study and graduated from high school, enrolled in college, and earned NAFTrack Certification. These benefits may include pre-interview and resume support, access to paid internships, and more. NAFTrack Certification is gained through careful assessment of student performance displayed in course exams, project, and internships.

Capital One’s partnership with NAF kicked off in 2009, and Sanjiv Yajnik, President, Capital One Financial Services, serves on NAF’s Board of Directors as Treasurer. For nearly a decade, Capital One has dedicated its resources and associate talent to provide work-based learning and mentoring experiences to NAF students.

This support comes as part of Capital One’s Future Edge initiative to help more Americans with the skills, tools and resources they need to succeed in an ever-changing digitally-driven economy. As part of this initiative, Future Edge DFW symbolizes Capital One’s commitment to make Dallas-Fort Worth a destination for top talent, spur growth as a world-renowned technology hub, and nurture leaders of tomorrow. Capital One has provided more than 70 internships to NAF students in the Dallas area.

Capital One also piloted NAF Future Ready Labs in North Texas during the summer of 2017. The program is an innovative concept designed to scale the quality of meaningful internship experiences for high school students preparing for future careers. The internship was the first of its kind in finance, hospitality, and engineering. Capital One hosted approximately 20 student interns at its Plano campus and the University of Texas-Dallas (UTD). The program provides high-school students an opportunity to put their education into practice in a unique work environment with support from a corporate partner.

In partnership with Capital One, NAF is improving college and career prospects for students by focusing on specific geographies where NAF’s design and support services, Capital One’s corporate citizenship and resources, and local district and community commitment align.

NAF President, JD Hoye, said, “We are honored to welcome Capital One to our roster of NAFTrack Certified Hiring partners. Capital One has been steadfast in its commitment for several years, and I’d like to thank this organization for the tremendous difference its support has made and will continue to make for thousands of high school students across the nation. We look forward to many more years of dynamic partnership together.”

“Capital One looks forward to supporting NAFTrack certified students in achieving their professional aspirations,” said Sanjiv Yajnik, President, Capital One Financial Services. “Through our NAF partnership, we are helping our future workforce build expertise today to help them be more competitive for jobs tomorrow.”

About NAF

NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure that high school students are college, career, and future ready. NAF works with high need communities to transform the high school experience through an educational design that includes industry-specific curricula, work-based learning experiences, and relationships with business professionals, culminating in a paid internship. NAF academies fit within and enhance school systems, allowing NAF to become an integral part of a plan for higher achievement at a low cost. NAF academies focus on one of five career themes: finance, hospitality and tourism, information technology, engineering, and health sciences. During the 2016-17 school year, more than 96,000 students attended 675 NAF academies across 36 states, including D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In 2016, NAF academies reported 96% of seniors graduated with 92% of graduates with post-secondary intentions. For more information, please visit: http://naf.org/

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (http://www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $239.8 billion in deposits and $350.6 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2017. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “COF” and is included in the S&P 100 index.

