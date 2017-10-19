Crescent Hotels & Resorts to Manage the Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus/OSU

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has been selected to manage the Homewood Suites by Hilton® Columbus/OSU. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia, is a nationally recognized elite operator of hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.

The newly built, upper upscale, extended-stay all-suite hotel is located in Upper Arlington entertainment district of Columbus, next to The Ohio State University and The Jerome Schottenstein Center and close to downtown Columbus.

“The Crescent team is excited to add the Homewood Suites Columbus/OSU to our portfolio because it aligns well with our expertise with extended stay hotels and operating experience in the Columbus market,” said Michael George, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. “Our unique approach as an award-winning Hilton manager will help to maximize the potential of this great hotel.”

The hotel offers complimentary hot breakfast buffet in the Homewood Lodge, a 24-hour Suite Shop for snacks and essentials, free internet access, a 24-hour business center, modern meeting space, fitness center and indoor pool.

For more information, or to book your next stay at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Columbus/OSU, visit http://homewoodsuites3.hilton.com/en/hotels/ohio/homewood-suites-by-hilton-columbus-osu-oh-CMHLAHW/index.html or call 614-488-1500.

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels, resorts & conference centers in the US and Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent lifestyle hotels and resorts under Latitudes Collection, Lifestyle by Crescent. Crescent’s clients are made up of hotel REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.chrco.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

