DataBank Partners with DE-CIX to Deliver Enhanced Peering Access in Dallas

Peering and Layer-2 connectivity will be available in all three of DataBank Dallas data centers

DataBank, Ltd., a Digital Bridge portfolio company and leading provider of business solutions for data center, cloud, interconnectivity, and managed services, has announced today a partnership with DE-CIX to deliver peering and Layer-2 connectivity throughout the Dallas market.

The collaboration responds to an increasing demand for peering and content exchange in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. DE-CIX provides premium network interconnection services and operates several carrier and data center-neutral Internet Exchanges (IX, or Internet Exchange Point, IXP) in Europe, the Middle East and North America. The partnership will deliver peering and Layer-2 connectivity in all three of the company’s Dallas-area data center facilities (DFW-1 in Dallas, DFW-2 in Richardson, and DFW-3 in Plano). Each location is interconnected through DataBank's metro Ethernet ring, allowing customers to leverage the DE-CIX platform for public and/or private peering, enhanced network capabilities, and Layer-2 connectivity.

The partnership drives additional advantages for customers:



A single connection in any of the DataBank Dallas facilities delivers access to the 30+ networks connected to DE-CIX Dallas for the price of a single cross-connect

DataBank's sole control of the its downtown Dallas (DFW-1) building meet-me room expedites and simplifies access to peering, enhanced network capabilities, and Layer-2 connectivity

"In addition to boosting interconnections across networks within our facilities, our partnership with DE-CIX allows us to serve the market more effectively providing access to peering and Layer-2 connectivity solutions that are already disrupting and driving the market," said Nicholas Schmidt, Director of Network Engineering at DataBank. "DE-CIX boosts our growth strategy to drive connectivity across all businesses within the technology-concentrated business areas within the DFW Metroplex and beyond."

Coupled with recent announcements that DE-CIX Dallas doubled its accessible reach through new connectivity options in both the Dallas and Houston markets, the new partnership solidifies DataBank and DE-CIX’s market position and traction in the region.

"DataBank and DE-CIX are cooperating in every way possible to deliver access to our competitive neutral exchange to better serve the business needs in the market," adds Ed d'Agostino, GM and Vice President Sales, DE-CIX North America. "We open new possibilities to connect both thriving Dallas-based businesses, but also growing players across underserved markets."

DataBank operates in Dallas, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Atlanta, and Baltimore. To find out additional details on DataBank data centers and services, please visit the company website at http://www.databank.com.

About DataBank



DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. Databank's managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX and has facilities located in strategic markets throughout the United States. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit http://www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About DE-CIX



DE-CIX is a worldwide leading Internet Exchange operator. Since starting operations in 1995, the DE-CIX in Frankfurt is the Internet Exchange (IX) with the world's highest throughput data at peak times, reaching over 5.8 Terabits per second (Tbps). Its technical infrastructure has a total capacity of 48 Terabits. From its locations in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Dusseldorf, New York, Dallas, Dubai, Marseille, Palermo, Madrid, and Istanbul, DE-CIX provides peering and interconnection services to over 1000 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and content providers from over 60 countries. DE-CIX Frankfurt is operated by DE-CIX Management GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Europe's largest Internet association, eco Association of the Internet Industry, with headquarters in Cologne (http://www.eco.de).

About Digital Bridge Holdings



Founded in 2013 by Marc C. Ganzi and Ben Jenkins, Digital Bridge is focused on the ownership, investment and active management of companies in the mobile and internet infrastructure sector. Since inception, Digital Bridge has raised over $6.5 billion of debt and equity capital used to acquire and invest in the development of communications infrastructure businesses, including DataBank, Vantage Data Centers, ExteNet, Vertical Bridge, Andean Tower Partners, and Mexico Tower Partners.

