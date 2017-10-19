Disabled Veterans National Foundation Launches ‘Boots to Suits’ Program to Provide Veterans with New Business Attire

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) (http://www.dvnf.org) announces the launch of its new program, “Boots to Suits.” Through this new program, DVNF provides new Joseph A. Bank business attire to job-seeking veterans through various program partners that offer employment-related transitional support services.

As part of the program, DVNF also provides $50 gift cards to these deserving veterans to cover the cost of tailoring their new suit.

DVNF works with many program partners around the country who help veterans with transitional services, including employment training and job placement. Veterans within these selected programs are eligible to receive new Joseph A. Bank business attire.

As of late 2016, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that around 4.1 percent of male veterans, and approximately 4.9 percent of female veterans were unemployed. While this figure is congruent with the national population’s unemployment rate, veterans have some specific needs when it comes to employment.

“This program will benefit so many veterans, giving them a leg up in the job market,” said DVNF CEO, Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt. Maj. Ret.). “Many of these veterans haven’t owned a suit their entire lives, so this program will ultimately provide many with major financial relief, and it’s our hope that it will give them an opportunity to grow and develop as civilians.

Veterans in transition from the military often have many applicable civilian skills from their military experience, but can have a hard time translating these skills to the civilian market.

Other veterans in need of employment services are either homeless or low-income veterans. Nearly 1.5 million veterans around the country are at risk of becoming homeless, and many times, it’s because they can’t find gainful employment for a myriad of reasons. These veterans in particular are the ones who may not have the financial resources to purchase proper business attire.

Find more information about the Boots to Suits program, here.

About DVNF:

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

We achieve this mission by:



Providing an online resource database that allows veterans to navigate the complex process of seeking benefits that they are entitled to as a result of their military service, as well as additional resources they need.

Offering direct financial support to veteran organizations that address the unique needs of veterans, and whose missions align with that of DVNF.

Providing supplemental assistance to homeless and low-income veterans through the Health & Comfort program and various empowerment resources.

Serving as a thought leader on critical policy issues within the veteran community, and educating the public accordingly.

