Duplo Raised Spot Coater Added to Sunrise Hitek’s Finishing Capabilities

Sunrise Hitek adds Duplo DDC-810 raised Spot Coater to their specialty finishing capabilities. This coater adds depth to mailers, business cards and more.

Sunrise Hitek has added the new Duplo DDC-810 raised Spot Coater to their litany of printing and finishing equipment. This service allows not just standard spot coating, which highlights a name, logo, or anything else one wants to stand out, but also allows for various coating heights and textures. Texturized coating can be done on anything from mailers to boxes. Many texture choices are available, including pebbled and lined finishes as well as more exotic patterns like leopard or plaid.

Spot and texturized coating have long been a popular finishing option for printed items. Previously, this was a costly and sometimes time-consuming service reserved for large-scale projects. Duplo designed their coater to be more accessible and affordable to all customers Duplo tells Printing Impressions: “We are excited to open doors to new opportunities for those printers who have wanted to add elevated spot UV embellishment to their products,” comments Anthony Gandara, product manager at Duplo USA. “The DDC-810 is an affordable solution that will allow them to creatively add impact and enhance the value of their printed merchandise.”

Making an impact with marketing can be a daunting task, especially on a limited budget. One important aspect of marketing is printed media. Consumers are barraged with postcard mailers and brochures on a daily basis. This type of direct print marketing can get expensive and monotonous, so it is integral for that piece to stand out amongst the rest. Spot and texturized coating immediately grabs the attention of the person handling it, leaving a lasting mark in their hands.

Business cards are something so ubiquitous in our society that they often get lost in the shuffle. A texturized business card is sure to grab the attention of the recipient. One trend now is for more unconventional business card designs, such as these extreme offerings seen on Mashable. While these cards definitely make an impression, one can be more subtle than that. A simple spot coat to highlight a company logo or motto can be what it takes to raise that card to the top of the heap. This can also be an instant conversation starter on the cover of pitch books or even boxes and other packaging.

Sunrise Hitek has been a premier Chicago-based digital print provider for 30 years. They are a leader in digital printing, having been among the first to offer the service. Their reputation for specialty finishing and out-of-the-box marketing execution makes their recent addition of the Duplo DDC-810 raised spot coater a perfect fit. This coater works with both digital presses and laminated films making it a solution for both small and grand format projects. This service also pairs wells with Sunrise’s in-house digital die-cutting. Combine the two for a truly unforgettable piece.

About Sunrise Hitek Group, LLC.



Sunrise Hitek was established in 1988 and employs the most advanced equipment and technology, such as G7-certified HP Indigo and UV flatbed presses, laser engraving, and digital die-cutting, to create best-in-class color printing, short-run packaging, P.O.P. retail displays, and signage products. A privately-owned enterprise, the company is based in Chicago and sells products worldwide.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14817296.htm