DuPont Introduces New Corian® Exterior Cladding for Modern, Memorable Façades

DuPont Protection Solutions announced today the introduction of its newest product offering in North America, DuPont™ Corian® Exterior Cladding. Architects who want to make a timeless design statement can now turn to Corian® Exterior Cladding offering for their next project. In addition to durability, beauty and longevity, Corian® enables monolithic design, unique patterns and lighting effects uncommon in standard exterior façade materials.

Corian® Exterior Cladding is now available in 15 UV stable colors with excellent colorfastness. The offering also provides weatherability benefits, including high-performance durability through its great resistance to impact, humidity and fungi – making it an excellent choice for ventilated façade construction. The light-weight material allows for reduced structural load while having the tensile strength to provide resistance against wind loads and being compatible with typical building components. In addition, Corian® Exterior Cladding has proven to be a low-maintenance solution over time and even if covered with difficult dirt or graffiti, the panels can be restored to their original appearance through cleaning and sanding.

“The Corian® Design global organization has developed the technical expertise and product offering to demonstrate Corian® as a modern design material to achieve on-trend, unique architectural visions, while maintaining functional characteristics desirable for exteriors,” said Beth Stewart, global business development manager, Corian® Design at DuPont.

“Architects around the world are discovering and exploiting the qualities of Corian® to create functional and visually stunning solutions for commercial building design,” added Stewart.

Corian® Exterior Cladding has been included on over 100 very high profile global projects:



Global headquarters for Corian® in Wilmington, designed by Jacobs Kling Stubbins uses Corian® Exterior Cladding in an interesting sun fin application.

The AT&T World Headquarters building in Dallas, Texas, featuring Corian® Exterior Cladding as an entrance focal point to the building.

Hotel Seeko in Bordeaux, France, features Corian® Exterior Cladding in a modern façade application among very traditional and historic nearby buildings.

Ingo Schafer/GSP Architects designed the Microsoft Headquarters in Munich, Germany, featuring Corian® Exterior Cladding.

Mackey + Partners took advantage of the translucent nature of Corian® Exterior Cladding and backlit Motel One in London, U.K.

Iconic OVO Wroclaw multiuse building in Wroclaw, Poland, designed by Gottesmann & Szmelcman Architecture takes advantage of the thermoformability capability Corian® Exterior Cladding offers with oversized curved panels encapsulating the structure.

For more information and a look at completed Corian® Exterior Cladding projects, please visit http://www.corian.com/-exteriorcladding- or call 800-426-7426.

About DuPont Protection Solutions

DuPont Protection Solutions, business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands. Corian® Design is a part of DuPont Protection Solutions. DuPont™ Kevlar® helps protect law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes and astronauts; DuPont™ Nomex® helps protect firefighters, industrial workers and race car drivers, as well as mass transit and wind energy systems; DuPont™ Tyvek® helps protect chemical industrial workers, as well as sterile medical devices and building construction; and with proper cleaning, DuPont™ Corian® helps to reduce the spread of infections. For more information about DuPont Protection Solutions visit: http://www.dupont.com/corporate-functions/our-company/businesses/protection-solutions.html.

About DowDuPont Specialty Products Division

DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with highly differentiated materials, ingredients and capabilities that help transform industries and everyday life. DowDuPont Specialty Products includes five technology-driven businesses: Electronic Technologies, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Protective Solutions and Sustainable Solutions. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver real-world products and smart solutions across multiple high-value markets. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found at http://www.dow-dupont.com.

10/19/17

