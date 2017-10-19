DuPont Introduces New Corian® Exterior Cladding for Modern, Memorable Façades

Why design corners when you can have curves?
WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) October 19, 2017
DuPont Protection Solutions announced today the introduction of its newest product offering in North America, DuPont™ Corian® Exterior Cladding. Architects who want to make a timeless design statement can now turn to Corian® Exterior Cladding offering for their next project. In addition to durability, beauty and longevity, Corian® enables monolithic design, unique patterns and lighting effects uncommon in standard exterior façade materials.
Corian® Exterior Cladding is now available in 15 UV stable colors with excellent colorfastness. The offering also provides weatherability benefits, including high-performance durability through its great resistance to impact, humidity and fungi – making it an excellent choice for ventilated façade construction. The light-weight material allows for reduced structural load while having the tensile strength to provide resistance against wind loads and being compatible with typical building components. In addition, Corian® Exterior Cladding has proven to be a low-maintenance solution over time and even if covered with difficult dirt or graffiti, the panels can be restored to their original appearance through cleaning and sanding.
“The Corian® Design global organization has developed the technical expertise and product offering to demonstrate Corian® as a modern design material to achieve on-trend, unique architectural visions, while maintaining functional characteristics desirable for exteriors,” said Beth Stewart, global business development manager, Corian® Design at DuPont.
“Architects around the world are discovering and exploiting the qualities of Corian® to create functional and visually stunning solutions for commercial building design,” added Stewart.
Corian® Exterior Cladding has been included on over 100 very high profile global projects:
- Global headquarters for Corian® in Wilmington, designed by Jacobs Kling Stubbins uses Corian® Exterior Cladding in an interesting sun fin application.
- The AT&T World Headquarters building in Dallas, Texas, featuring Corian® Exterior Cladding as an entrance focal point to the building.
- Hotel Seeko in Bordeaux, France, features Corian® Exterior Cladding in a modern façade application among very traditional and historic nearby buildings.
- Ingo Schafer/GSP Architects designed the Microsoft Headquarters in Munich, Germany, featuring Corian® Exterior Cladding.
- Mackey + Partners took advantage of the translucent nature of Corian® Exterior Cladding and backlit Motel One in London, U.K.
- Iconic OVO Wroclaw multiuse building in Wroclaw, Poland, designed by Gottesmann & Szmelcman Architecture takes advantage of the thermoformability capability Corian® Exterior Cladding offers with oversized curved panels encapsulating the structure.
For more information and a look at completed Corian® Exterior Cladding projects, please visit http://www.corian.com/-exteriorcladding- or call 800-426-7426.
About DuPont Protection Solutions
DuPont Protection Solutions, business unit of DowDuPont Specialty Products Division, is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands. Corian® Design is a part of DuPont Protection Solutions. DuPont™ Kevlar® helps protect law enforcement officers, military personnel, athletes and astronauts; DuPont™ Nomex® helps protect firefighters, industrial workers and race car drivers, as well as mass transit and wind energy systems; DuPont™ Tyvek® helps protect chemical industrial workers, as well as sterile medical devices and building construction; and with proper cleaning, DuPont™ Corian® helps to reduce the spread of infections. For more information about DuPont Protection Solutions visit: http://www.dupont.com/corporate-functions/our-company/businesses/protection-solutions.html.
About DowDuPont Specialty Products Division
DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with highly differentiated materials, ingredients and capabilities that help transform industries and everyday life. DowDuPont Specialty Products includes five technology-driven businesses: Electronic Technologies, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Protective Solutions and Sustainable Solutions. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver real-world products and smart solutions across multiple high-value markets. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products division into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found at http://www.dow-dupont.com.
# # #
10/19/17
Like us on Facebook at Corian® Design and follow us on Twitter @coriandesign
For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/dupont-protection-solns/corian-exterior-cladding/prweb14825175.htm