Extensis Launches Suitcase Fusion 8; Includes Font Auto-Activation Plug-ins for Adobe Creative Cloud 2018 (October 2017 Release)

Latest version of font manager completely redesigned to center on designer’s core font tasks

Today, Extensis® released Suitcase Fusion® 8, the professional font manager that unlocks the full potential of a designer’s font collection and makes productivity a creative advantage.

For more than a decade, designers worldwide have turned to Suitcase Fusion for integrating professional quality font management into their creative workflow. Providing new functionality and a completely redesigned user interface, Suitcase Fusion 8 streamlines the font management experience by putting fonts at a designer’s fingertips.

Highlights include:



Tile previews, making it easy for designers to quickly locate, activate and use fonts from their collections.

Quick access to detailed font metadata, so deciphering font differences is quick and easy.

Font language support transparency, to facilitate selecting fonts that support each job’s requirement.

Glyph level details, enabling designers to access and copy required glyphs as needed.

Temporary font libraries, making fonts easier to locate, add and remove.

Integrated QuickMatch font searching, to uncover multiple font options using one font as a starting point.

Font auto-activation plug-ins for Adobe® Creative Cloud® 2018 applications (October 2017 Release). Launched this week at the AdobeMAX conference, designers can directly access and automatically activate fonts in the industry’s most popular design applications, including Adobe Photoshop®, Adobe InDesign®, Adobe Illustrator®, Adobe InCopy®, Adobe After Effects®, in addition to QuarkXPress® 2017.

“Fonts are at the center of great design,” said Jim Kidwell, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Extensis. “Most professional designers have hundreds to thousands of fonts, so having a font manager becomes critical not only for efficiency, but also having a window into their full collection.”

Kidwell continued, “In redesigning Suitcase Fusion 8, we’ve simplified the user experience so designers can quickly find the perfect font and put their best creative work forward.”

To learn more about all of the features in Suitcase Fusion 8, click here.

Pricing and Availability



Suitcase Fusion 8 is available for download now at http://www.extensis.com, and is fully compatible with all Mac OS X and Windows systems including macOS High Sierra and Windows 10. The full product is $119.95 USD, and an upgrade from Suitcase Fusion 7 is $59.95 USD.

Every copy of Suitcase Fusion 8 includes Font Doctor. A $70 value, Font Doctor helps designers diagnose and repair font corruption issues before they become a problem.

Suitcase Fusion 8 is offered in English, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

Free 15-Day Trial



A free 15-day trial, including all the new features, can be downloaded here.

About Extensis



For more than 20 years, Extensis® has helped individuals and organizations of every size drive down operational costs and accelerate profitability with font and digital asset management solutions that maximize the value of digital content, streamline workflows, ensure compliance, and accelerate collaboration. Extensis’ top-rated server and desktop products include: Portfolio® for digital asset management, Universal Type Server® for organizations that require font access, synchronization and compliance, Suitcase TeamSync™ for small workgroups to share fonts, and Suitcase Fusion® for individuals to manage font collections. Founded in 1993, Extensis is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and Northampton, England. For additional information, visit http://www.extensis.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14822010.htm