Financial Poise™ Premieres “Hot Off the Press- Recent Cases & Decisions,” a Webinar, Airing October 25th, 2pm CST Through West LegalEdcenter

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Financial Poise™ Webinars and West LegalEdcenter are pleased to announce the October 25th premiere of a new webinar “Hot Off the Press- Recent Cases & Decisions," designed to help the lawyer- or anyone else- who wants to brush up on legal ethics in the business context. Moderator George Kuney joins panelists from Jones Day, the University of Arkansas, and Greybridge Capital LLC to discuss recent and important case law in the area and explain the real world impact of these decisions.

Corporate scandals make the headlines periodically, but businesses and the lawyers that work with them face ethical challenges every day, even in situations that are legally compliant. The LEGAL ETHICS – BEST PRACTICES 2017 Financial Poise webinar series examines ethical issues confronted by businesses in a variety of contexts, from so called “grey areas” to those involving outright corruption. The panels consider and recommend different approaches to ethical decision-making and the lawyer's role in advising business clients.

The second episode of the LEGAL ETHICS – BEST PRACTICES 2017 webinar series is Hot Off the Press- Recent Cases & Decisions, airing on October 25th at 2pm CST (Register Here), and features host George Kuney of the University of Tennessee – Knoxville. He is joined by Jon Fisher of Jones Day, Professor Bernard Burk of the University of Arkansas, and David Slarskey of Greybridge Capital LLC to discuss recent and important case law in the area and explain the real world impact of these decisions.

This webinar is for the lawyer- or anyone else- who wants to brush up on legal ethics in the business context. The panelists discuss recent and important case law in the area and explain how those decisions can have real world impact on the situations you may be involved in. Among others, the following ethical model rules are discussed: Rule 1.2-Scope of Representation and Allocation of Authority Between Client and Lawyer; Rule 1.7-Conflict of Interest: Current Clients; Rule 1.8-Conflict of Interest: Current Clients: Specific Rules; Rule 1.9-Duties to Former Client; and Rule 1.13-Organization as Client.

The LEGAL ETHICS – BEST PRACTICES 2017 webinar series is sponsored by EisnerAmper. The third and final episode in the series is "How to Avoid Malpractice & Disciplinary Actions – General DOs and DON’Ts," airing on November 15, 2017 at 2pm CST. All episodes premiere live through West LegalEdCenter and then are made available on-demand.

Each episode is delivered in Plain English understandable to business owners and executives without much background in these areas. Yet, each episode is proven to be valuable to seasoned professionals. As with all Financial Poise Webinars, each episode in the series brings you into engaging, sometimes humorous, conversations designed to entertain as it teaches. And, as with all Financial Poise Webinars, each episode in the series is designed to be viewed independently of the other episodes, so that participants will enhance their knowledge of this area whether they attend one, some, or all of the episodes.

About Financial Poise™:

Financial Poise™ (http://www.financialpoise.com) provides unbiased news, continuing education, and intelligence to private business owners, executives, investors, and their trusted advisors. For more information contact Cristina Nolan at cnolan(at)financialpoise(dot)com or 312.469.0135.

ABOUT EISNERAMPER: EisnerAmper is a leading full-service advisory and accounting firm with offices coast to coast and internationally. Visit http://www.eisneramper.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14822459.htm