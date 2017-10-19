G.L. Huyett Releases New Retaining Rings Catalog

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

G.L. Huyett, an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer, master distributor, and importer of non-threaded fasteners, grease fittings, and engineered fasteners, proudly announces the release of their new 272 page Retaining Ring catalog.

G.L. Huyett – a manufacturer, master distributor, and importer of non-threaded fasteners, grease fittings, and engineered fasteners – has released a new 272 page Retaining Rings catalog that provides detailed product listings for tapered section rings for either axial or radial installation, self-locking rings, constant section rings, spiral rings, pliers, applicators, and dispensers. Additionally, it contains technical information on tolerances, finishes, material grades, platings, a quick reference guide, and even a bearing match chart that makes it easy for customers to find and order retaining rings.

“While to some it may seem old-fashioned to print a catalog, our intent is to offer a valuable resource for product, technical, and general use information to our customers in all forms, including a traditional printed catalog. This catalog works hand-in-hand with our website to bring value to our customers,” says Tim O’Keeffe, G.L. Huyett’s CEO.

“With the release of this catalog,” the company’s VP of Marketing, Greg Tabor, explains, “we wanted to provide product and technical information to our customers that includes design considerations, typical applications, mechanical properties of steel, and industry specifications. All of this information is now available in print as well as on our website, huyett.com.”

The Retaining Rings catalog is the fifth catalog that G.L. Huyett has offered and completes a set that includes Key Stock, Grease Fittings, Pins, and an Engineering Handbook.

G.L. Huyett worked closely with Rotor Clip®, a global leader in the production of a wide range of tapered section, constant section, and spiral retaining rings. “We’re proud to be an authorized Rotor Clip® Rotor Express® master distributor,” says Tim O’Keeffe. “Our long-standing relationship with the world’s leading and foremost manufacturer of retaining rings and wave springs signifies our commitment to inventory and technical support.”

The catalog is available in print, as a downloadable pdf file, and in a new digital format. Customers can flip through the pages like a printed document, and every part links directly to its corresponding page on huyett.com. To order or download a copy of G.L. Huyett’s Retaining Rings catalog visit huyett.com/catalogs or call 785-392-3017.

About G.L. Huyett

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the “other Minneapolis,” the company is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. The firm is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the non-threaded fastener and power transmission sectors, delivered by competent customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

