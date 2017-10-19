Global Supercapacitor Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Supercapacitor Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

New York, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — Supercapacitor Market:

Executive Summary

Supercapacitors, also known as ultracapacitors or electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs), are high capacity electrochemical capacitors. These capacitors have much higher capacitance values than the normal capacitors and are suitable for high voltage applications. They have high energy density and are compatible to store energy for long time. With ability to exhibit temperature stability and quick charging, these capacitors are used as replacement for batteries in all-electric cars.

The Global Supercapacitor Market has been categorized on basis of Material Used, End Products, Technology and Applications. The Material Used in manufacturing of supercapacitors comprises of Electrodes, Separators, Electrolyte Double Layer Capacitors (EDLCs), Pseudo Capacitors, and many more. The supercapacitors are utilized in products such as Industrial Automation Products, Automotive, Consumer Electronics Devices and few others. The supercapacitor market based on technology is being divided into Organic Electrolyte Super Capacitor and Aqueous Electrolyte super capacitor. The end-user applications of supercapacitors lie in Electronics, Transportation, Power and several other applications.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1654022-supercapacitor-market-end-products-pv-ups-cameras-defibrillators-wind-turbines-buses

Rapid development has been observed in the market due to tremendous demand for energy storage space in consumer electronics and portable devices. Due to adoption of supercapacitor energy storage technology in smartphones, the market is forecasted to grow in future and prove challenge for lithium battery market.

In this report, the market has been segmented by geography into Americas, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). Americas is the leading region for this market owing to demand for consumer electronic devices and utilization of large transportation vehicles such as hybrid cars, trains and locomotives and others. Another factor driving the market is huge investments made in R&D programs to enhance energy storage capacity.

The major companies manufacturing supercapacitors include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S), Nesscap Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and many others.

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1654022-supercapacitor-market-end-products-pv-ups-cameras-defibrillators-wind-turbines-buses

Table of Content:

1 Supercapacitors Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Segmentation- By Material

1.3 Segmentation- By End Product

1.4 Segmentation- By Technology

1.5 Segmentation- By Geography

2 Executive Summary

3 Super Capacitors Market Landscape

3.1 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Super Capacitors – Comparative Analysis

3.2.1 Product Benchmarking

3.2.2 Super Capacitors Market – Patent Analysis

3.2.3 End User Profiling

3.2.4 Top Five Financial Analysis

4 Super Capacitors Market – Market Forces

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing R&D Spend Spurring Super Capacitor Market

4.1.2 Advancements In Consumer Electronics Poise To Increase The Adoption of Ultra Capacitors

4.1.3 Reducing Cost of Super Capacitors Increase Market Value

4.2 Market Constraints

4.2.1 Discharge Time and Cost Prove Hurdle To An Extent

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Size of Super Capacitors Discourage Integration Across Product Segments

4.3.2 Availability of Strong Substitutes Hinder Penetration

4.4 Attractiveness of The Industry

4.4.1 Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Power of Customers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 Super Capacitors Market – Strategic Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Pricing Analysis

5.3 Opportunities Analysis

5.3.1 Technological Breakthroughs In Electric Cars Prove To Be Potential Market For Super Capacitors

5.4 Market Life Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Super Capacitors Market: By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electrodes

6.3 Separators

6.4 Electrolyte Double Layer Capacitor (EDLC)

6.4.1 Activated Carbons (AC)

6.4.2 Carbon Aerogel

6.4.3 Activated Carbon Fiber (ACF)

6.4.4 Carbide Derived Carbon (CDC)

6.5 Pseudo Capacitor

6.5.1 Conductive Polymer

6.5.2 Metal Oxides

6.6 Hybrid Capacitor

6.6.1 Polymeric Films

6.6.2 Polyacrylonitrle (PAN)

6.6.3 Kapton

6.7 Others

7 Global Supercapacitor Market- By End-Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Industrial Automation Products

7.2.1 Memory Storage

7.2.2 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

7.2.3 Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Consumer Electronics Products

7.3.1 Laptops

7.3.2 Digital Cameras

7.3.3 Portable Speakers

7.3.4 Mobile Computing

7.3.5 Others

7.4 Power & Energy Products

7.4.1 Actuators

7.4.2 Wind Turbines

7.4.3 Photovoltaic

7.4.4 Others

7.5 Healthcare Products

7.5.1 Defibrillators

7.5.2 Others

7.6 Transportation Products

7.6.1 Buses

7.6.2 Trains and Locomotives

7.6.3 Aircrafts

7.6.4 Electric Vehicles (EV)

7.6.5 Others

8 Global Supercapacitor Market- By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Organic Electrolyte Super Capacitor

8.3 Aqueous Electrolyte Super Capacitor

9 Super Capacitors Market: By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Electronics

9.3 Transportation

9.4 Energy and Power

9.5 Others

10 Super Capacitors Market- By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 U.K

10.3.3 France

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 South Korea

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Others

10.5 ROW

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.2 Middle East

10.5.3 Africa

11 Market Entropy

11.1 Most Preferred Strategy

11.1.1 Product Launch

11.2 New Product Launches

12 Super Capacitors Market Investment Opportunities

13 Company Profiles

*More than 40 Companies are profiled in this Research Report, Complete List available on Request*

"*Financials would be provided on a best efforts basis for private companies"

Continued…

Buy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1654022

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

For more information on this press release visit: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/global-supercapacitor-market-research-report-2017-analysis-and-forecast-to-2022-869974.htm