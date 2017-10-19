Gravity4’s LydianCoin Extends Pre-Sale, Company Raised $10 million+ in Presale, and Now Lowers Purchase Amount Citing Desire from Wider than Potential Purchasers

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

To address the increased demand from pools of potential purchasers, LydianCoin has lowered the minimum purchase amount to 7 Lydian tokens, equal to USD $35 (USD $26.25 during the pre-sale discount period).

Gravity4, Inc., a leading big data marketing cloud first to accept cryptocurrencies, announced today that LydianCoin Pte. Ltd., its Singapore private limited company, will extend the pre-sale discount period preceding the launch of its Lydian token offering by 30 days, setting the launch for November 20, 2017. Citing a desire from a wider than expected pool of potential purchasers, LydianCoin has lowered the minimum purchase amount to 7 Lydian tokens, equal to USD $35 (USD $26.25 during the pre-sale discount period).

Gravity4 founder Gurbaksh Chahal said, “Our offering is meant to be as inclusive as possible. Everyone who can benefit from our A.I.-driven marketing services should. Extending the pre-sale period and resetting the minimum purchase amount opens the door to more purchasers interested in accessing our products and services.” LydianCoin Pte. has raised more than USD $10 million in presale commitments. You can visit it is pre-sale offering page at: https://ico.lydian.io

About Gravity4



Gravity4 is the world’s first high-frequency machine-learning marketing OS, built to enhance the advertising and SaaS industries. It collates customer experience so marketers can target a customer throughout the entire purchase journey and across all consumer touch-points, regardless of delivery channel. Its proprietary AI technology, Mona Lisa, builds a consumer persona by aggregating data across channels. The platform’s fluid and constant in-stream of data are sorted into a semantic graph to form connection clusters, using the correlation variables. All through a single click, it empowers agencies and marketers to allow connected software to optimize a manually driven $200 billion global advertising market. The company’s headquarters are in Miami, but it has offices in Sydney, Stockholm, Oslo, Auckland, Madrid, Singapore, Copenhagen, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, Christchurch, and Taipei.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14822490.htm