Greenberg Traurig Phoenix Welcomes Intellectual Property Shareholders Ralph Selitto and John Kim

Drawn to the opportunity to better serve their clients, Greenberg Traurig, LLP Intellectual Property & Technology shareholders Ralph W. Selitto Jr. and John K. Kim have both relocated to the firm’s Phoenix office. Selitto and Kim joined Greenberg Traurig’s New Jersey office in 2006.

“Practicing from the Phoenix office will give us better access to our clients located in the Western States. Greenberg Traurig’s footprint in the U.S. offers us the flexibility to run our practice in a way that best benefits our clients’ needs,” Selitto said. “We look forward to working more closely with our clients, and continuing to grow our Intellectual Property, Patent Prosecution, and Intellectual Property Litigation practices.”

“We are delighted to have Ralph and John join the Phoenix team,” said Nicole M. Goodwin, managing shareholder of the firm’s Phoenix office. “They bring a wealth of substantive knowledge and are dedicated to the highest level of client service. They will augment our already robust Intellectual Property practice.”

Selitto is a registered patent attorney with wide-ranging experience in all aspects of intellectual property law, on both the transactional side and the litigation side. On the transactional side, Selitto has assisted clients in the development and management of global patent, trademark, and copyright portfolios, while counseling them on the strategic commercialization and valuation of their portfolios. His transactional work has involved preparing and prosecuting U.S. and foreign patent and trademark applications, as well as drafting license agreements and infringement, validity, and freedom-to-operate opinions. His considerable litigation experience over the years complements his more recent, but equally significant, experience with administrative patent challenges, whether they be post-grant reviews (PGRs) or inter partes reviews (IPRs).

Kim is a registered patent attorney with over 23 years of experience in virtually all aspects of intellectual property law. His transactional practice includes preparing and prosecuting patent, trademark, and copyright applications in the United States and foreign countries, as well as conducting all types of investigation on intellectual property assets. Kim also has significant litigation experience involving patent, trademark, and copyright infringement claims. More recently, Kim has successfully prosecuted a number of AIA trials (IPR/PRG proceedings) before the Patent and Trial Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

About Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix Office

In Arizona, Greenberg Traurig counsels clients on a wide range of critical issues, such as litigation, mergers and acquisitions, dispute resolution, securities, labor and employment, real estate, public finance, bankruptcy, and intellectual property matters.

About Greenberg Traurig:

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law

