Greenberg Traurig’s Tami Cowden Reappointed to the Nevada Supreme Court Bench-Bar Committee

Litigation attorney Tami D. Cowden, in the Las Vegas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was reappointed to the Nevada Supreme Court Bench-Bar Committee for a three-year term. The Bench-Bar Committee is composed of 29 attorneys from around the state including 18 attorneys in Las Vegas, eight in Reno, and one each in Carson City, Elko, and Henderson.

The Bench-Bar Committee provides a forum for ongoing study of the court’s rules and internal operating procedures, including: proposing rule changes and commenting on proposed changes; producing comment on court processes and internal operating procedures; and assisting the court with outreach programs to educate the bar and the public on the court and its work, practices, and procedures.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to continue to serve on the Nevada Supreme Court Bench-Bar Committee,” Cowden states. “I look forward to working with the justices of the court and my fellow respected peers.”

Cowden has more than 25 years’ experience as an appellate attorney with a focus on representations in the Nevada Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. In local state and federal trial courts, she represents client in complex business and employment litigation matters. Cowden was the founding Chair of the State Bar’s Appellate Litigation Section. Before joining the firm, Cowden was a member of the faculty of the University of Denver College of Law. She also served as a staff attorney with the Colorado Court of Appeals for several years.

