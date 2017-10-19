Grossnickle Eye Center’s Ambulatory Surgery Center Celebrates 30 Years

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Thirty years and thousands of procedures later, Grossnickle Eye Center’s outpatient surgery center is still performing some of the area’s most advanced vision correction procedures.

On Thursday, September 28th, Grossnickle Eye Center (GEC) celebrated the 30th anniversary of its ambulatory surgery center (ASC) with a staff picnic lunch. Several of the doctors and employees attending GEC’s event were present for the ASC’s first surgery performed in 1987. Over the years, they have watched GEC’s state-of-the-art ASC embrace the latest advances in vision correction technology and expand its team of eye care professionals.

“Before the surgery center was built, Grossnickle Eye Center was already established as a regional center for medical eye care,” says ophthalmologist Dr. Bruce Grossnickle. “Since then, our office and surgery center staff number has increased to more than 100, with 12 doctors, including ophthalmologists and optometrists. It’s a comprehensive team now, providing treatment for virtually all eye problems. Laser cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma surgery, laser treatments for diabetic retinopathy, and much more.”

