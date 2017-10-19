Haitian Ambassador to Deliver Keynote Address at Caribbean Summit at Seton Hall University

Sponsored by the Division of Continuing Education & Professional Studies, the Caribbean Summit will be held on November 3. The day will be dedicated to exploring leadership, tourism, education, the arts and investment opportunities in the Caribbean region.
Haitian Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Paul G. Altidor, will deliver the Keynote address at The Caribbean Summit at Seton Hall University.
Sponsored by the Division of Continuing Education & Professional Studies, the Summit will be held on November 3. The day will be dedicated to exploring leadership, tourism, education, the arts and investment opportunities in the Caribbean region, and will also address how organizations can fulfill contractual obligations and maintain business operations in the aftermath of natural disasters— a particularly compelling aspect of concern given recent events and the region’s ongoing susceptibility to nature's elements.
Born in Jérémie, Haiti, Ambassador Altidor received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, an advanced degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and pursued additional graduate studies in law and economics at the University of Paris X, in France. Before assuming office, Ambassador Altidor was Vice President at the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund in Washington, D.C.
"Our diverse community of students and scholars hail from many parts of the Caribbean, making Seton Hall an ideal location for the summit," notes Karen A. Passaro, J.D., event co-chair and dean of the Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies. "We have a tradition of supporting entrepreneurship, travel and service to the Caribbean and we look forward to working with others to strengthen their ties to this beautiful and resilient region."
The Caribbean Summit is co-chaired by Reginald Boisrond Canal of Les Cayes Partners.
In addition to Ambassador Altidor and Reginald Boisrond Canal, the Caribbean Summit will feature a number of speakers with a wide range of experience and expertise in Caribbean affairs. The program includes:
- Leadership in the Caribbean
- Innovative Approaches in Education
- Business of Tourism
- Private Equity and Venture Capital
- The State of Creative Industries
- Enterprise Resiliency and Business Continuity
The full-day event will include continental breakfast, plenary sessions and a Caribbean-inspired lunch. Following panel presentations in the afternoon, participants will enjoy networking at our closing reception which will end at 5:30 p.m. View the Program Agenda and register here, https://www.shu.edu/continuing-education/the-caribbean-summit-agenda.cfm.
With guest speakers from a variety of business, finance and educational organizations, participants will have an opportunity to share experiences, network and gain insights on a variety of business opportunities in the Caribbean region.
Program & Speakers
8:30 a.m. – Registration and Continental Breakfast
Welcome Remarks
Karen A. Passaro, J.D., Dean
Division of Continuing Education & Professional Studies, Seton Hall University
The State of Leadership in the Caribbean
Scott Hilton-Clarke, Partner, Inspiration Labs
Innovative Approaches in Education
Steven Lorenzet, Ph.D., Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Management
Stillman School of Business, Seton Hall University
Luncheon and Corporate Recognition
Keynote Speaker
H.E. Paul G. Altidor
Ambassador of Haiti to the United States of America
View Ambassador Altidor's Biography here, https://www.shu.edu/continuing-education/upload/Ambassador-Paul-G-Altidor-Bio.pdf.
Corporate Recognition
Stephanie Barnes, Director of Sales, Marriott Port-au-Prince Hotel
Business of Tourism
Private Equity & Venture Capital Advances
Ken Allen, Founder and Managing Director, Azurest Partners
Christal M. Jackson, Founder, Head and Heart Philanthropy
The State of Creative Industries
Lisa Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer, Hawtan Leathers
Sabine Toussaint, Director of Programs, JPHRO
Enterprise Resiliency and Business Continuity
Rocky Romanella, CEO and Senior Partner, 3SIXTY Management Services, Author, "Tighten the Lug Nuts," Former President and General Manager of UPS Supply Chain Solutions and former CEO of Unitek
Paul Williams, Director of NA Procurement Operations, Mondelez International Inc.
Closing Remarks
4:30 p.m. – Reception & Networking
