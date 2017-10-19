Haitian Ambassador to Deliver Keynote Address at Caribbean Summit at Seton Hall University

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Haitian Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Paul G. Altidor, will deliver the Keynote address at The Caribbean Summit at Seton Hall University.

Sponsored by the Division of Continuing Education & Professional Studies, the Summit will be held on November 3. The day will be dedicated to exploring leadership, tourism, education, the arts and investment opportunities in the Caribbean region, and will also address how organizations can fulfill contractual obligations and maintain business operations in the aftermath of natural disasters— a particularly compelling aspect of concern given recent events and the region’s ongoing susceptibility to nature's elements.

Born in Jérémie, Haiti, Ambassador Altidor received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, an advanced degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and pursued additional graduate studies in law and economics at the University of Paris X, in France. Before assuming office, Ambassador Altidor was Vice President at the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund in Washington, D.C.

"Our diverse community of students and scholars hail from many parts of the Caribbean, making Seton Hall an ideal location for the summit," notes Karen A. Passaro, J.D., event co-chair and dean of the Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies. "We have a tradition of supporting entrepreneurship, travel and service to the Caribbean and we look forward to working with others to strengthen their ties to this beautiful and resilient region."

The Caribbean Summit is co-chaired by Reginald Boisrond Canal of Les Cayes Partners.

In addition to Ambassador Altidor and Reginald Boisrond Canal, the Caribbean Summit will feature a number of speakers with a wide range of experience and expertise in Caribbean affairs. The program includes:



Leadership in the Caribbean

Innovative Approaches in Education

Business of Tourism

Private Equity and Venture Capital

The State of Creative Industries

Enterprise Resiliency and Business Continuity

The full-day event will include continental breakfast, plenary sessions and a Caribbean-inspired lunch. Following panel presentations in the afternoon, participants will enjoy networking at our closing reception which will end at 5:30 p.m. View the Program Agenda and register here, https://www.shu.edu/continuing-education/the-caribbean-summit-agenda.cfm.

With guest speakers from a variety of business, finance and educational organizations, participants will have an opportunity to share experiences, network and gain insights on a variety of business opportunities in the Caribbean region.

Program & Speakers

8:30 a.m. – Registration and Continental Breakfast

Welcome Remarks



Karen A. Passaro, J.D., Dean



Division of Continuing Education & Professional Studies, Seton Hall University

The State of Leadership in the Caribbean



Scott Hilton-Clarke, Partner, Inspiration Labs

Innovative Approaches in Education



Steven Lorenzet, Ph.D., Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Management



Stillman School of Business, Seton Hall University

Luncheon and Corporate Recognition

Keynote Speaker



H.E. Paul G. Altidor



Ambassador of Haiti to the United States of America



View Ambassador Altidor's Biography here, https://www.shu.edu/continuing-education/upload/Ambassador-Paul-G-Altidor-Bio.pdf.

Corporate Recognition



Stephanie Barnes, Director of Sales, Marriott Port-au-Prince Hotel

Business of Tourism

Private Equity & Venture Capital Advances



Ken Allen, Founder and Managing Director, Azurest Partners



Christal M. Jackson, Founder, Head and Heart Philanthropy

The State of Creative Industries



Lisa Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer, Hawtan Leathers



Sabine Toussaint, Director of Programs, JPHRO

Enterprise Resiliency and Business Continuity



Rocky Romanella, CEO and Senior Partner, 3SIXTY Management Services, Author, "Tighten the Lug Nuts," Former President and General Manager of UPS Supply Chain Solutions and former CEO of Unitek



Paul Williams, Director of NA Procurement Operations, Mondelez International Inc.

Closing Remarks

4:30 p.m. – Reception & Networking

