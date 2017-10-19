Home Decor Market to Rake in Nearly US$ 855,680 Mn in Terms of Revenue in the Year 2022

With the rising number of individuals owing homes, especially in developing countries, the home décor market is on a rise globally.

Valley Cottage, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — With the rising number of individuals owing homes, especially in developing countries, the home decor market is on a rise globally. In home decor, things like furniture, textiles and floor covering are used to enhance the living space. One factor responsible for the rapid increase in the home decor market is the expansion of the real estate industry.

In addition, due to factors such as globalization, new kinds of designs and a variety of items for home decoration are available to people easily and this is encouraging the growth of this market. To give a further fillip to the home decor market is the rise of the online retail segment. Due to the rise of the online retail, furniture and other items used for home decor are available at a discounted price and have become more affordable. Hence, a large number of people are accessing these online retail outlets to decorate their homes.

Other factors that are encouraging the growth of this market are the rise in the disposable incomes and improving lifestyle of people. However, there are some restraints that are slowing the market growth of home decor products like the increasing price of raw materials like wood and leather.

The global home decor market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 855,680 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for home decor, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Samson Holding Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Springs Window Fashions LLC, The Oneida Group, Inc., Siemens AG, Suofeiya Home Collection Co., Ltd., Conair Corporation, Inter Ikea Systems B.V, Hanssem Co., Ltd. and Zepter International Inc.

