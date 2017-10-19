Hubbell and HighRadius to Conduct a Complimentary Online Workshop on PCI-DSS Compliance and Card Payments

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Join the live webcast on how Hubbell plans to cut processing costs by 50% while achieving PCI-DSS Compliance

HighRadius Corporation will host an online workshop featuring Hubbell Incorporated on October 19th at 1:00 PM Central Time. Attendees of the workshop will learn how to comply with PCI-DSS while processing credit card payments at a fraction of the cost.

Hubbell, a 130-year-old electrical and electronic products manufacturer with annual revenues of $3.67 billion, had historically processed credit card payments in offline terminals. Typical of most receivables teams, Hubbell was concerned about PCI-DSS compliance, payment reconciliation overheads, disconnected back-end processes and the rising costs of processing card payments.

In 2016, Hubbell embarked on an ambitious project to launch an enterprise payments platform while consolidating payment acceptance for more than 70 public facing websites. Leveraging close integration with their ERP system and third-generation card tokenization, the team plans to significantly reduce compliance and payment processing costs.

Join Hubbell’s Paul Cahill, Director of Enterprise Project Management, Rajesh Dhuri, Director, Systems Development, and Mike Sheer, Senior Systems Analyst as they share best practices for deploying an integrated, secure solution to process card payments.

“We needed an enterprise payments platform that could consolidate credit card payment acceptance at about 10 business units. Our ecommerce platform that went live earlier this year is powered by the HighRadius payments gateway that allows us to comply with PCI-DSS guidelines and works seamlessly with our ERP” states Paul.

Date and Time: October 19th, 1:00pm Central Time

The webinar will also be co-presented by Travis Jones, Enterprise Account Executive at HighRadius. To join, please click here.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated was founded by Harvey Hubbell as a proprietorship in 1888, and was incorporated in Connecticut in 1905. Hubbell design, manufacture and sell electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The Company’s reporting segments consist of the Electrical segment (comprising electrical systems products and lighting products) and the Power segment. Hubbell’s manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the People's Republic of China ("China"), Italy, the United Kingdom, Brazil and Australia and maintains sales offices in Singapore, China, India, Mexico, South Korea, and countries in the Middle East. Hubbell was previously headquartered in Orange, Connecticut, and has now moved its headquarters to Shelton, Connecticut.

About HighRadius Corporation

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. The HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables platform optimizes cash flow through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, collections, cash application, deductions, electronic billing and payment processing. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine, HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables enables teams to leverage machine learning for accurate decision making and future outcomes. The RadiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months.

