IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a securities class action lawsuit against Frontier Communications Corporation (“Frontier” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTR). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares from April 1, 2016 through May 2, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the November 27, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Frontier made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company acquired a substantial number of non-paying accounts as part of its acquisition of the wireline operations of Verizon Communications, Inc.; that the Company would be required to increase its reserves, and write off amounts from accounts receivable associated with the non-paying accounts; and that as a result of the above, the Company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On May 2, 2017, Frontier reported a first quarter 2017 net loss of $75 million and a year-over-year first quarter revenue decline of $53 million. On the same day, the Company held a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results. During the call, CFO Ralph McBride stated that approximately $16 million of the sequential revenue decline was a result of cleanup of California, Texas, and Florida non-paying accounts and the automation of legacy non-pay disconnects. When this information reached the public, Frontier’s stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

