Industrial Gas Regulator Market Will Reach USD 18,240 Million by 2025: MRRSE

Global industrial gas regulator market to reach a valuation of US$18,240 mn by the end of 2025, from US$13,783.7 mn in 2016 expanding at a CAGR of 3.11% between 2017 and 2025. Vis-à-vis volume, the global industrial gas regulator market is predicted to reach 313.18 mn units by 2025-end.

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global industrial gas regulator market for the period 2017 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year, data for the year 2015 is considered as historical information and the years from 2015 to 2025 is the forecast period. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 for all the segments in the scope of study. The report covers key trends prevailing in the global industrial gas regulator market over the forecast period. The report also describes various factors impacting the global industrial gas regulators market growth during the forecast period including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The study provides a holistic perspective on global industrial gas regulator market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) and volume (in Mn Units) globally. The market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of various economic, political, technological, social, and legal and the existing market dynamics influencing market growth. The report would also include executive summary, providing the overview of the global industrial gas regulator market. The report also provides industry development and key market indicators for the global industrial gas regulator market. Furthermore, report provides market attractiveness analysis, for each segment based on their CAGR and market share. The report also provide Porter's five forces analysis about the industry competition, market dynamics and the most profitable segments in the market.

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market: Market Segmentation

This research study on the global industrial gas regulator market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including gas type, regulator type and application. Based on the gas type, the market is divided into the inert, corrosive and toxic. Based on regulator type, the market is segmented into single stage and dual stage. The application segment is further classified into oil & gas, chemicals, steel & metal processing, food & beverages and others. The report also covers profiles of major players, their growth strategies and focuses on the recent developments under the competition matrix section and includes market positioning analysis of key players operating in the industrial gas regulator market.

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market: Competitive Dynamics

The competition matrix for key players in the global industrial gas regulator market notes their capabilities and growth potential and also benchmarks the key companies in the global industrial gas regulator market on the basis of top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure capabilities, market position, product offerings, R&D focus and future outlook.

Under the company profiles section, the report also includes an overview of the players operating in the market, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, SWOT analysis, regional breakdown and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also contains market share analysis of the key players in the industrial gas regulator market for the year 2016 based on their revenues generated for the same year.

The key players profiled in this report include – Emerson Electric Co., The Linde Group, Air Liquide S.A., Praxair Technology, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., GCE Group, Cavagna Group Spa., Rotarex S.A., Honeywell Process Solutions and Itron, Inc. The global Industrial Gas Regulator Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market, by Gas Type

Inert

Toxic

Corrosive

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market, by Regulator Type

Single Stage

Dual Stage

Global Industrial Gas Regulator Market, by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Steel & Metal Processing

Food & Beverages

Others

