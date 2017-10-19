Infoverity Named to 2017 Columbus Business First “Fast 50”

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Infoverity Ranks #11 among the 50 fastest growing private companies headquartered in Columbus

Infoverity, a leading global provider of Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation, next generation analytics, managed services and hosting solutions, today announced that it has been named to the 2017 Columbus Business First Fast 50, ranking #11 among the 50 fastest growing private companies in Columbus. Infoverity received the award today at the Fast 50 ceremony at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

“Each and every employee at Infoverity has played an important role in our company’s growth,” said Infoverity’s CEO Matt Wienke. “It’s exciting to see the hard work and dedication of our team pay off. We truly appreciate our customers and valued partners that have helped us grow to where we are today. It is an honor to be recognized among the Fast 50 and we also congratulate our fellow winners.”

For the 2017 Fast 50 awards program, Columbus Business First received nominations, ranking them on top line percentage growth. Independent, for-profit, privately held companies headquartered in the Central Ohio region that averaged at least $1 million in annual revenue per year for the past three years were eligible.

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading global professional services organization focused on solving business problems caused by the proliferation and diversification of data in large enterprises. Infoverity provides Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation, next generation analytics, managed services and hosting solutions that help clients in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information. Infoverity is on the Inc. 5000 list, the Columbus Fast 50 and is named among the Best Places to Work in IT by IDG’s Computerworld and Columbus Business First. Partners include Dell Boomi, Dun & Bradstreet, Informatica, inRiver, Priint, Perfion, Reltio, Riversand, SAP, and Stibo Systems. Infoverity’s global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio, and additional service and support teams are located in Spain, Germany and Russia. For more information, please visit Infoverity.com and follow @Infoverity on Twitter.

