Inteva Cottondale Plant Named a Finalist in 2017 IndustryWeek Best Plants Competition

Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered components and systems, is proud to announce that its Cottondale, Alabama manufacturing facility has been named a finalist in the 2017 IndustryWeek Best Plants awards competition. Inteva Cottondale is one of 19 finalists.

The 28th annual IndustryWeek Best Plants Award program recognizes North American plants that demonstrate manufacturing excellence. To determine the finalists, a panel of IW editors and outside experts ranked applicants in such areas as quality, customer and supplier relations, employee involvement, productivity, cost containment, manufacturing flexibility, inventory management, safety performance and market results.

Opened in 1995, the Inteva Cottondale plant currently produces automotive interior assemblies for global customers.

The IW Best Plants judges will visit all finalist plants later this year for site tours where they can learn even more about the award candidates’ operations. Winners will be announced in Spring 2018.

See the complete list of IW Best Plant finalists here: http://www.industryweek.com/operations/introducing-2017-industryweek-best-plants-finalists

Inteva Products, LLC is a leading global automotive supplier providing automakers with innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems, Interior Systems, Motors and Electronics, and Roof Systems. Formed in 2008, the tier-one supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based solutions. Inteva employs more than 15,000 people globally and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan USA.

